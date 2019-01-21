Politics is business. Treat it like one and make the most of the crises

Kiran Prakash By

The going rate for an MLA in Karnataka is about Rs 50 crore, it is said. A steep increase compared to last May, when, just after the Assembly polls, the new legislators were said be available for as low as Rs 25 crore. But, Rs 50 crore is still cheap, considering that it’s people’s representatives who are being traded, electoral mandate that is being subverted and democracy that’s being undermined. And, seeing how the price has appreciated, it makes a lot more sense to invest in politics than in any other business.

If politics is indeed business, why not run it like one? The current situation benefits only one set of people – politicians. The other set – the voters who constitute the large majority – is reduced to being spectators, allowed to enjoy the drama that happens at their expense. And, the country benefits not one bit from the happenings.

Considering that laws, norms and provisions in this country have not been able to prevent elected representatives from being herded like sheep and bought and sold like chicken, maybe it’s wise to put in place a new system so that the vast majority of people and the country itself profit from the current political culture and new trends. Some suggestions:

1. Set a base price for each constituency and then allow parties and candidates to bid. The highest bidder wins and signs a binding business contract to take care of the constituency. This way, the money otherwise spent on elections can be saved and constituencies and their inhabitants will get funds for development. The concept is not completely new. Already, parties collect money from people aspiring to contest polls. A party in Karnataka is known to put a price on seats and expects its candidates to pay up if they want to contest. Sure-win seats cost much more than others. Even ministry berths and other positions are put on sale.

2. The governments can consider building resorts where elected representatives can be moved at times of political crisis. Of course, the parties will have to pay for the service. Looking at how private resorts have become popular hangouts for politicians and are being preferred over legislatures, secretariats and constituencies for holding discussions on matters concerning people, having own resorts with required facilities plus mobile phone jammers will help the government make money out of political crises. To make it work, invoke the anti-defection law or a similar rule if legislators are taken to private resorts.

3. On the lines of stock exchanges, legislator exchanges/markets can be set up. These will be places where legislators can put themselves up for sale, for a right price of course, and trade can happen in an open and transparent way, unlike now where the sale is often secret and the price is a matter of gossip. This will put an end to unnecessary speculation by overzealous media, avoidable bitterness, leaked tapes and sleazy traps. Even a provision where people can put their representatives up for sale can be the next step.

4. Annual trade fairs and IPL-type player selection-elimination process can be considered. Parties can sell and buy and even exchange outdated ones. They can also be allowed to put their legislators up for sale and buy them again at lower rates. The whole process will be more entertaining.

On Friday night, about 180 of 224 Karnataka MLAs were in two resorts. The BJP claimed its MLAs were kept in a resort near Delhi for discussion on the parliamentary polls. Congress leaders, while moving all party MLAs to a resort near Bengaluru after realising that four were already missing, said it was done to discuss the drought situation and other issues. No doubt, they were lying. The BJP MLAs were away from their constituencies for more than a week, and if that’s the way to prepare for elections, the party must relook its strategy. And, discussion on drought in a luxury resort is the most absurd thing to have. People know MLAs are being bought and sold. While they can’t do anything about that, why not tell them about the price at least, and make future transactions transparent.

