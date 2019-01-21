Home Opinions

Ways to overcome Emotional eating

Finishing a big bag of chips out of boredom or downing cookie after cookie while preparing for a big test — we all have done something like this under stress.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Finishing a big bag of chips out of boredom or downing cookie after cookie while preparing for a big test — we all have done something like this under stress. However, if the frequency increases, this habit can affect our overall well-being.Emotional eating is when people use food as a way to deal with feelings instead of satisfying hunger.It is also called stress eating. Understanding what drives emotional eating can help people take correct steps to rectify it.

KEEP A NOTE
The first step in overcoming emotional eating is to get a clear understanding of when it happens. Keep a food diary and make a note of your mood each time you eat. This will allow you to identify episodes of emotional eating. Figure out how often you eat when in a bad mood, at what time of the day, which days of the week, and what foods (keep these eatables out of the house).

KEEP YOURSELF OCCUPIED
Being bored or having nothing to do is a common emotional eating trigger. Many people live a very stimulating and active live, and when they have nothing to do, they turn to food to fill that vacuum. So, keep yourself occupied with work or hobbies.

SOCIAL INFLUENCES
Everyone has that friend who encourages them to get a pizza after a night out, go out for dinner or drinks after a difficult day, or as a reward for a good day. It can be easy to overeat when with friends or family. So instead of that, you can cook a healthy meal at home and invite them over.

FOCUS ON SELF-CARE
Rather than focusing on the food, shift your focus to self-care. Find ways to make yourself feel loved or write a full page of affirmations. It is also important to move your body. Knit a scarf or dance around your living room. Find kinesthetic ways to release the tension.

CONCLUSION
Emotional eating is a common experience and is not usually associated with physical hunger. Some people give way to it occasionally while others can find it impacting their lives a lot. It may even threaten their health and mental well-being. Anyone who experiences negative emotions around their eating habits should consider getting a professional opinion to help them find solutions to coping with the issue.

Divya Purushotham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp