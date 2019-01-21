Ways to overcome Emotional eating

Divya Purushotham By

Finishing a big bag of chips out of boredom or downing cookie after cookie while preparing for a big test — we all have done something like this under stress. However, if the frequency increases, this habit can affect our overall well-being.Emotional eating is when people use food as a way to deal with feelings instead of satisfying hunger.It is also called stress eating. Understanding what drives emotional eating can help people take correct steps to rectify it.

KEEP A NOTE

The first step in overcoming emotional eating is to get a clear understanding of when it happens. Keep a food diary and make a note of your mood each time you eat. This will allow you to identify episodes of emotional eating. Figure out how often you eat when in a bad mood, at what time of the day, which days of the week, and what foods (keep these eatables out of the house).

KEEP YOURSELF OCCUPIED

Being bored or having nothing to do is a common emotional eating trigger. Many people live a very stimulating and active live, and when they have nothing to do, they turn to food to fill that vacuum. So, keep yourself occupied with work or hobbies.

SOCIAL INFLUENCES

Everyone has that friend who encourages them to get a pizza after a night out, go out for dinner or drinks after a difficult day, or as a reward for a good day. It can be easy to overeat when with friends or family. So instead of that, you can cook a healthy meal at home and invite them over.

FOCUS ON SELF-CARE

Rather than focusing on the food, shift your focus to self-care. Find ways to make yourself feel loved or write a full page of affirmations. It is also important to move your body. Knit a scarf or dance around your living room. Find kinesthetic ways to release the tension.

CONCLUSION

Emotional eating is a common experience and is not usually associated with physical hunger. Some people give way to it occasionally while others can find it impacting their lives a lot. It may even threaten their health and mental well-being. Anyone who experiences negative emotions around their eating habits should consider getting a professional opinion to help them find solutions to coping with the issue.

Divya Purushotham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic