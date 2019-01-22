New Kerala must be a socially responsible and enlightened state

Dr E Sreedharan By

After the unprecedented rains and devastating floods that swept over certain parts of the state in August 2018, building a “New Kerala” has become the slogan of the State Government. The devastating flood affected over three million people and resulted in over 470 deaths and partial or total damage to over 20,000 houses. While figures such as Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 33,000 crore are being mentioned for restoring the affected areas, there is no clear idea how the “New Kerala” is to be built. While efforts to restore the affected areas has to be a single-point agenda of the state government, this has not been achieved even after five months and people are learning to live with their miseries.

The state government’s attention appears to have been totally diverted to other political agendas such as enforcing the Supreme Court order at Sabarimala, “Vanitha Mathil” etc. After such a devastating tragedy, which environmentalists and engineers attribute to “man-made” lapses, any responsible or sensible government would have immediately swung into action to find out what triggered the floods and landslides. A high-level technical team should have been set up so that such a tragedy does not get happen later. The state government’s inaction in this is culpable.

After such a disastrous tragedy, it is a welcome step to think of building a ‘New Kerala’ giving priority to environment and sustainability. There are many examples in the world, where a national disaster has been converted into an opportunity to rebuild a new nation. But we have to be very clear what type of “New Kerala” we want.

The concept of a “New Kerala” should mean not mere infrastructure upgradation but a qualitative transformation in thinking and attitude of the people and new work culture in Government. This transformation does not need much investment, but only a determination and commitment to practice Dharmic Values and Virtues.

The areas where Kerala should concentrate are cleanliness in public places, revamp and upgrade our education system, full medical coverage to the poor, reduce road accidents through better roads and enforcement of road discipline, more employment opportunities by creating an environment to attract investments in industries and agriculture.

Today 70% of the state’s revenues are needed to pay salaries to the government employees. There is scope to trim the size of the government and improve governance. A new work culture based on honesty, dedication, sincerity and spirit of service has to be embedded in governmental working. Disruptions of daily life with hartals, agitations, strikes and vandalism of public properties have to be banned.

In short, building a “New Kerala” should mean Convert Kerala into a socially responsible and enlightened State where citizens will care for each other, where high values, ethics and morals will dominate public and private life, where children have to be given proper value education to become responsible and patriotic citizens, where our educational institutions and hospitals would emerge as world class, where people would take pride in possessing high morals and values rather than material prosperity.

Is it possible to build a “New Kerala” on the above lines? Certainly, provided the government, enlightened citizens and society leaders join together. The government should eschew politics in governing, particularly at municipality- and panchayat-level and overhaul bureaucracy as service-oriented machinery. Instilling values, ethics and principles not only in children but at all layers of the society is essential for this. A morally awakened society is more important to Kerala than upgradation of material comforts.