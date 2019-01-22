To solve farm crisis, look to the past

Rahul Goswami By

In the very first scene of a 1953 film that became a landmark in Indian cinema, Do Bigha Zameen, Shambhu and Paro, portrayed superbly by Balraj Sahni and Nirupa Roy, are ecstatic that rain clouds have gathered over their village after two dry long years. Bimal Roy’s matchless direction and Salil Chowdhury’s masterful story brought cinegoers very close indeed to the raw ties that bound our farmers to the monsoon, to the city (where Shambhu becomes a rickshaw puller), to the lender of credit and to the fates that ruled over all these.

More than 50 years later, Peepli Live (2010) showed us how the old fates had been dislodged by newer ones. Suicides of farmers had become mainstream, a spectacle even. A clumsy film, when judged by the soaring standards of the 50s and 60s, it nevertheless stood out only because by the second decade of 21st century India, the kisan, gaon, bigha and zameen that binds us all had receded from public gaze.

Yet there is a connection between the two eras, and that connection is to be found in the arcana of agronomics. Bimal Roy’s classic was set during the first of independent India’s five-year plans. Peepli occupied the 11th plan period. The 12th ended in 2017 (few noticed) and we shall probably have no more. But with or without this planning legacy, the cultivation of a crop, its transformation into food, the mechanics and monies which accompany the transformation, and the industry small and large that assists it all continue to be treated, in 2019, in much the same way that it was done when Salil Chowdhury began writing his story.

“The isolation of the village has been broken and the average citizen lives in an environment significantly different from the one in which he lived and worked 50 or 60 years ago,” the first plan had remarked. “Indian enterprise has made considerable headway... new economic and social relations have emerged.” But, it cautioned “the development that has taken place is partial and limited”. Nehru was the Planning Commission chairman and Gulzarilal Nanda the deputy.

Sixty-one years later, the introduction to the 12th plan cautioned, “The objective of inclusiveness also calls for proactive intervention to bridge the many ‘divides’ which segment our society” and went on to recommend that “those currently engaged in agriculture shift to higher productivity non-agricultural occupations”. Six decades and still a development partial, limited and apparently irredeemable?

Were the plans prescriptive without being in touch with the farming household, or is there a more systemic problem with the very economic tools that all plans, from the first to the 12th, that the Planning Commission, its successor (the Niti Aayog) and government employ? It is partly the first reason, but has much more to do with the second. In the third plan (first half of the 60s) the problem began to take on substance, but like the winter fog that rises from the fields and overhangs them, for it said, “By the end of the Second Plan, the index of agricultural production rose to 135, the index for foodgrains being 132 and that for other crops 142.”

Thus began in independent India the regime of indices and production measurements, applied to substances which the Taittiriya Upanishad had advised, so very long ago, are which every being is born out of, is sustained by, and ultimately dissolves into. The sciences of that time and thereafter studied and enumerated the attributes, common and subtle—the dravyagunas—of our foods and their effects on us who consume them, with entire sub-schools devoted to such inquiry.

This outlook, at the same time scientific and environmentally sophisticated, was banished by the land revenue-oriented views of the Mughals, the East India Company, the British colonial rulers and finally the independent Union of India to the very borderlands of what we today call ‘agriculture’. And yet the new approach to food in India, if it is to be dated to 1829, when William Bentinck advised administrators not to follow the custom of distributing food as alms “among beggars and Brahmins”, has been able to learn little. Not in that century, nor in the one that followed, nor in ours.

For the Economic Survey for 2017-18 complained, more in the way of a general disclaimer about its surveying capability, that “agricultural growth in India has been fluctuating since more than 50 per cent of agriculture in India is rainfall dependent”, a complaint that in no way can begin to be remedied by what this latest and its earlier editions call the ‘process of development’ which (alas) “results in declining share of agriculture in Gross Value Added, which is being witnessed in India too”.

It is an empty excuse, for the ritus of varsha and sharad have ever governed the life and choices of the Indian farmer, who bent his industriousness and the profundity of his inherited knowledge as much to ensuring water sufficiency for two (and more) harvests as to his field. This is why our planners—and kisan sanghas—must travel much farther back to seek worthwhile answers. One such way station is 1793, when Cornwallis introduced into Bengal the permanent settlement, and that draconian imposition must be recognised for what it is—one of the more disturbing episodes in the history of Indian agriculture which accelerated the erosion of a knowledge system already hoary when Yudhisthira’s ramrajya was being celebrated.

