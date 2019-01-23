Child rearing is no joke

Menaka Raman By

Do you know who Russel Brand is? Name sound familiar? Let me refresh your memory. Long haired guy. Wide, manic eyes. Stand up comedian. Acted in some movies. Most famous in India perhaps for his OTT wedding to singer Katy Perry in Rajasthan. And then a little more famous when the marriage packed up in under two years. Since his divorce, Mr. Brand has married a lifestyle blogger (it’s a thing) and had two children.

Why am I telling you all this? Because Mr. Brand aired some parenting views earlier this week which have gotten him into ‘a spot of bother’ has his compatriots in the United Kingdom would say. In an interview, the father of two shared that he is too “sensitive” to change nappies and that he had never cared for his children for more than 24 hours as his wife “respects and cares for their safety too much”. He then went on to add that he was more focused on the ‘mystical connotations of his child’s beauty and grace’ but was a bit rubbish at more mundane tasks such as diaper duty and feeding them food.

But, but, BUT, lest we judge him too harshly, he did admit to being capable of dropping the children at pre school. You can imagine the outrage on Twitter. Lots of comments on the poor woman and ‘her three children’. I on the other hand marvelled at how this man had managed to get a life time supply of ‘get out of jail free’ cards from his partner (though really, I’m not sure if that’s an apt word to use in this situation) concerning all things child rearing.

Did his spouse never say ‘Do this’ (Sure, add a please if you’re feeling particularly polite.) or ‘Clean that’? ‘Pacify that one’ or ‘Change this one’s diapers’? Had her husband so thoroughly convinced her of his ineptness that she felt the children were better off being cared for solely by her? Or did she herself believe that she was so much better at the ‘domestic’ stuff as her husband called it that nothing less than her brand of child rearing would do.

“She does all of it. It turns out that she is extremely well versed in the nuances and complexities of child rearing.” Mr Brand shared. Is child rearing REALLY complex and nuanced? If there’s poo in the diaper you clean the bum and put on a fresh diaper. I’m not sure there’s much room for nuance there. Small children who are cranky are either hungry, tired or the anti-Christ. It’s not a complex situation that needs Socratic debate to understand.

I’m not angry at Russel Brand. The man is only sharing his good fortune at not having to do diddlysquat in helping raise his children, and how he managed to do it. I’d brag too if I’d pulled off such a feat. Or would I? Could you imagine the backlash if I as a mother shared view similar to Mr. Brands? I’d have to go into hiding. Get a new name and face. I do wonder what happened when Russel got home after all this fuss. I won’t lie, a part of me wishes he was met with a pile of fresh, steaming poop!