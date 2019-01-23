Frozen and frost-bitten

Saumya R Chawla By

There are a few things that I’m truly passionate about in life. Good wine, ornate carpets on hardwood floors and pashmina shawls all make the list. It wasn’t until I put myself in temperatures touching minus degrees when I realised that year-round-sun was top on this list. This dawned upon me sometime last weekend, after fog froze on my glasses.

I’m also happy to let you know that I am, in fact, not born without the gene which tells you how to dress practically for extreme weather conditions. For the first time in my life, I found myself in one too many layers — reaching for yet another jacket till I resembled close to what looked like Tubby Tompkins from the Lulu Show. My laundry list of first world problems are quite compelling, and includes the confusion that comes with constantly being in and out of the freezing temperatures outside and the dry heater air inside. My lips and cuticles are constantly splitting, and skin is parched just minutes after I’m done moisturising.

I’m not so sure if slathering creams and balms on every inch of my skin like I’m a baby seal is the solution anymore. While you might not have the same issues in the tropical weather (which is sorely missed) that I do, I have some secrets to share, for when you’re in colder climates and the air hurts your face. The most important thing I have learned, is that it does not matter what moisturiser you use, as long as you use one. Having a night time routine is so important, unless you want to end up with cracked, dehydrated skin… which is often physically painful. Moisturisers are best used without perfumes or paraffins, because lesser preservatives make for longer lasting creams. A truly wonderful trick is to cut open a Vitamin E tablet (Evion is a good option) and apply it directly to the skin. Massage it into any part of your body — dry knees or chapped lips.

This is almost as nourishing my favourite DIY scrub, made with equal parts of sugar and olive oil. You can always add a dash of essential oil if you want to mix it up a bit. In another edition of Princess Sensitive Skin Diaries, the cold weather also left me with odd arm bumps, which I find, after a cursory Google search — is apparently common in this weather. WebMD has me convinced that I either have a skin condition known as keratosis pilaris, or that it’s just dryness, begging for more moisturising. Please give me the week while I figure that out, and pray that I don’t get a frostbite or turn into Olaf from Frozen. Sending snowflakes!