The disparity in wealth, caste and creed widens

Public Good or Private Wealth” is the title of the Oxfam report released ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit held annually in Davos.

Public Good or Private Wealth” is the title of the Oxfam report released ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit held annually in Davos. I care little for the organisation especially given the recent sexual abuse scandal and care not at all about political and business leaders gathering to discuss issues that remain the cause of. While these could be at the centre of another conversation, the contents of this recent report says cannot be ignored, and must in fact lead to a call for action.

The summary of the report available online on Oxfam’s website states that the fortunes of billionaires worldwide has increased by 12 per cent last year at $2.5 billion a day, while the wealth of the poorest 3.8 billion people globally declined by 11 per cent. The following example simplifies the statistics — “Mukesh Ambani ranks 19th in the Forbes 2018 billionaire list and is the richest Indian. His residence in Mumbai, a towering 570-foot building, is worth $1bn and is the most expensive private house in the world. Pratima, who lives in a slum in Patna, eastern India, lost both her twins due to delays and scarce resources in her nearest clinic.

Poor women like Pratima have to give birth without proper maternal healthcare, leaving them vulnerable to complications, neglect and stillbirth as a result.” According to the report the wealth gap is one of the biggest hurdles in achieving equality between men and women. “Inequality is sexist” is the title of a section that touches upon women’s unpaid care work that is valuated at 43 times the turnover of Apple Inc. and the burden of this gap felt by ‘women and children, who have high needs for services but the least access to financial resources’.

Taking caste inequality into consideration has found that a woman from a lower caste can expect to live 15 years lesser than a woman belonging to a higher caste group. Because the gaps in public services is filled with women’s time the key recommendations of this report demand universal free health care, education and other public services that also work for women and girls, easing up of women’s time spent on unpaid care work and taxing the rich individuals and corporations. We live in a terribly unequal world — this is a fact we were aware of even before the report, but one like it should become a conversation re-starter and another wake up call.

But, what do we do instead of directing public outrage at the state of affairs, the quality of public services, the inequalities, and the countless things that citizens lack? We attack a student-led festival and art exhibition on the pretext of insult. For the record, the paintings at Loyola and paper released by Oxfam discuss very similar issues, and what we are is not just a country with countless cracks but also one that is so very confused in its outrage.

