Home Opinions

Entrepreneurship through Indian moral stories

Previously we discussed about how the spirit of entrepreneurship could be inculcated among the children.

Published: 24th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Previously we discussed about how the spirit of entrepreneurship could be inculcated among the children. Today in the second part of that conversation, we will discuss about how moral stories can also be helpful in developing the necessary virtues for an entrepreneur. 

An entrepreneur is not just a visionary. He is also not only a dreamer or an ambitious person. To reach the top in this industry, they need to give their heart, soul, blood and sweat to the long journey and this journey requires them to make some preparations. They need to pack their suitcase with the clothes of patience, hard work, decision-making, dedication, integrity and persistence. And all of these qualities do not come all of a sudden. They grow within the person over time by the right education and orientation. And schooling is an interesting age to inculcate these. 

These days government is also taking great efforts to promote student entrepreneurship. A number of Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centers have been set up. Few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also interacted on air with various entrepreneurs including a lot of school students. Today, hundreds of “Mentors of Change” even visit these schools to orient students towards technological developments and entrepreneurship. 

Keeping the above in mind, it would be helpful to identify what we can do that teaches students about entrepreneurship, or at least the necessary virtues. The good news is that we already have a plethora of short stories in our loft for the purpose. A lot of short moral stories can be employed in education to develop the entrepreneurial spirit at an early age.

There are numerous stories in Panchatantra which motivates one to use wisdom and to have patience and integrity in all circumstances.  All these three virtues are of prime importance to an entrepreneur. For instance, there is the hare and tortoise story which teaches the lesson of having patience and to keep working against the odds.

In this story, the hare and the tortoise decide to have a race to determine who is the fastest. The hare ends up resting before the finish line while the slow and steady tortoise crosses the finish line first. Then there is a story around a crow who throws stones in a pot to increase the water level so that he could drink water from it. This story gives us a lesson on using wit under all circumstances. Similarly, we have a lot of stories that could be of use. For any suggestions, write to Rajeev@tbsplanet.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp