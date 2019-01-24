Entrepreneurship through Indian moral stories

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Previously we discussed about how the spirit of entrepreneurship could be inculcated among the children. Today in the second part of that conversation, we will discuss about how moral stories can also be helpful in developing the necessary virtues for an entrepreneur.

An entrepreneur is not just a visionary. He is also not only a dreamer or an ambitious person. To reach the top in this industry, they need to give their heart, soul, blood and sweat to the long journey and this journey requires them to make some preparations. They need to pack their suitcase with the clothes of patience, hard work, decision-making, dedication, integrity and persistence. And all of these qualities do not come all of a sudden. They grow within the person over time by the right education and orientation. And schooling is an interesting age to inculcate these.

These days government is also taking great efforts to promote student entrepreneurship. A number of Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centers have been set up. Few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also interacted on air with various entrepreneurs including a lot of school students. Today, hundreds of “Mentors of Change” even visit these schools to orient students towards technological developments and entrepreneurship.

Keeping the above in mind, it would be helpful to identify what we can do that teaches students about entrepreneurship, or at least the necessary virtues. The good news is that we already have a plethora of short stories in our loft for the purpose. A lot of short moral stories can be employed in education to develop the entrepreneurial spirit at an early age.

There are numerous stories in Panchatantra which motivates one to use wisdom and to have patience and integrity in all circumstances. All these three virtues are of prime importance to an entrepreneur. For instance, there is the hare and tortoise story which teaches the lesson of having patience and to keep working against the odds.

In this story, the hare and the tortoise decide to have a race to determine who is the fastest. The hare ends up resting before the finish line while the slow and steady tortoise crosses the finish line first. Then there is a story around a crow who throws stones in a pot to increase the water level so that he could drink water from it. This story gives us a lesson on using wit under all circumstances. Similarly, we have a lot of stories that could be of use. For any suggestions, write to Rajeev@tbsplanet.com