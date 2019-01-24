Foods that help in lowering cholesterol

Home Opinions

Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is needed by the body for certain functions such as to protect nerves, make cell tissues and produce certain hormones, etc. Your liver makes all the cholesterol which your body needs. Your body also gets cholesterol directly from the food you eat (such as eggs, meats, and dairy products). Too much cholesterol can have negative impacts on your health that can also lead to certain chronic diseases. 

FATTY FISH
Eating fish two or three times a week can lower LDL cholesterol because it has omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated fat associated with heart health. Omega-3 fatty acid reduces triglycerides in the bloodstream and also protects the heart by helping prevent the onset of abnormal heart rhythms.

AVOCADOS
Avocados are an exceptionally nutrient-dense fruit. They are rich sources of monounsaturated fat and fiber. These are the two important nutrients that helps in lowering the ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol and raise ‘good’ HDL cholesterol.

MIXED NUTS
They are rich in monounsaturated fat and omega-3 fatty acids. Almonds and other nuts are particular-ly rich in L-arginine, an amino acid that helps your body make nitric oxide. This, in turn, helps regulate blood pressure. They are also rich in phytosterols. These plant compounds are structurally similar to choles-terol and help lower cholesterol by blocking its absorption in your intestines. Calcium, magnesium and potassium, also found in nuts, may reduce blood pressure and lower your risk of heart disease.

GARLIC
Garlic has been used for centuries as an ingredient in cooking and as a medicine. It contains various powerful plant compounds, including allicin, its main active compound. Studies suggest that plant com-pounds found in garlic lowers blood pressure in people with elevated levels and may help lower total and LDL cholesterol.

DARK GREEN LEAFY VEGETABLES

While all vegetables are good for your heart, dark leafy greens are particularly beneficial. Dark leafy greens, such as kale and spinach, contain lutein and other carotenoids, which are linked to lower the risk of heart diseases. Carotenoids act as antioxidants to get rid of harmful free radicals that can lead to hardened arteries. Dark leafy greens may also help lower cholesterol levels by binding to bile acids and making your body excrete more cholesterol. High cholesterol levels are a major risk factor for heart disease and also certain other chronic diseas-es. 

We have several super foods that can lower this risk by incorporating these foods into your diet. Intake of these foods will put you on the path to a balanced diet and keep your heart healthy.
 

