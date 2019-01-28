Rs 15,000-crore question on Navodhanam, Perestroika in the Nava Keralam

Vinod Mathew By

There are mandarins in the state capital who harbour dark thoughts about a section of advisers in the ruling regime who are convinced the LDF government has, by seeing through the Sabarimala season, passed its sternest test since coming to power. They feel justified their reservations about policy are not misplaced, given the not-so-hands-on approach by the government when faced with the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ task. Equally discouraged are the corporate houses in the state as they had volunteered to do their bit. What everyone hoped to see was a business-like approach by the government faced with the rebuild challenge.

Clearly, rebuilding is a brick-and-mortar business and requires action to follow plans. No one has forgotten some of the grandiose plans that remained plans in the last couple of years. One such was the high-speed rail network connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, proposed by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in 2016, which was to cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore. A fortnight ago, the government decided to wind up the Kerala High-Speed Rail Corporation.

Some plans even came with an international flavour – like the Masala Bond, with an eye on the Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), to raise money abroad in Indian rupees. There were also the real desi ones like the reworked concept of a Kerala Bank, this time by merging all the 14 District Cooperative Banks. Then there was the street-smart decision to launch Pravasi Chitty, tailor-made for, who else, but those with loose cash, the NRKs.

One felt things got stretched a wee bit when K-Fon got unwrapped. The plan to digitally connect 33,000-plus government institutions and provide free internet to two lakh households appears half-baked as its success depends on the acceptability of the K-Fon. What’s called for is due diligence of this K-connect in the world of cutting edge technology and shaving the margins, where the likes of Tata have all but disappeared, Vodafone and Idea have been forced into a merger while Reliance is struggling to stay relevant. We all know what happened to Air Kerala, the pet project of the UDF government.

No doubt, it was with the right intention a 14 per cent ‘fat tax’ was announced in the 2016-17 Kerala budget on burgers and pizzas. As luck would have it, it got a bare run that lasted barely a year before GST swallowed it.

Now, Rebuild Kerala will once again hold centrestage as the Finance Minister bets big on Rs 1,000 crore from cess allowed by the GST panel for the next two years. That is, provided the state can generate annual sales of Rs 50,000 crore each year.

According to the state government, ‘Rebuild Kerala’ would cost Rs 30,000 crore though the World Bank pegs it lower, at Rs 25,046 crore. The World Bank and the ADB have together promised another $500 million apiece, which would account for, at current exchange rates, about Rs 7,125 crore.

Consider what the state has in hand. The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund - Rs 3,226.33 crore; what the Centre released as immediate assistance - Rs 600 crore; what the high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, approved as additional assistance – Rs 3,048.39 crore. Add to that Rs 1,000 crore that the state may get over the next two years by way of cess on GST and the receivables side of the balance sheet looks good for Rs 7,875 crore. In short, once WB, ADB and other agencies pool in their bit, the state seems set for Rs 15,000 crore.

Therefore, when Isaac gets ready to present the budget on January 31, the entire Malayali population would be waiting to see how he plans to bridge the yawning chasm between funds in hand/likely to come into hand and what’s actually needed. A pretty daunting task as the state needs another Rs 15,000 crore to go about establishing a Nava Keralam – a task that will easily consume the remaining period of its stint in power. If action really does follow all the rhetoric, what’s on the cards is an altogether different kind of Navodhanam, an economic ‘Perestroika’. Not sure if we have to wait for a Glasnost first.

