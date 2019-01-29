Bharat Ratna and the Congress first family 

A SURYA PRAKASH By

While the announcement of the Bharat Ratna for Nanaji Deshmukh, Pranab Mukherjee and Bhupen Hazarika by the Narendra Modi government has been well received all over the country, there are some voices of dissent, especially within the Congress, with some accusing the Centre of promoting “loyalists”. Nothing can be farther from the truth and, as the details that follow will reveal, it is best that Congress members are far more circumspect when the debate is about honouring India’s real heroes.

Given Deshmukh’s phenomenal contribution to the idea of rural self-reliance and the sacrifices he made to bring about agrarian reform, the real question is why he was not conferred the honour earlier. The same is true of Hazarika, who bridged the cultural gap between the Northeast and other states and made a huge contribution to national integration through his music and art. Former President and Congress veteran Pranab, the most qualified Congress leader for the office of PM, was edged out of the race by “accidental” PMs more than once due to the insecurities of a single political family. His judicious advice and non-partisan approach were invaluable at critical times for two PMs when he was President.

Now for some unpleasant home truths about the Bharat Ratna. As per the rules, the honour is conferred by the President on the recommendation of the PM. It was instituted in 1954. The very next year, PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s government gave Nehru the Bharat Ratna in 1955. PM Indira Gandhi too gave herself the Bharat Ratna in 1971. Neither Nehru nor Indira considered Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the man who created an united India, worthy of the nation’s highest honour. Rajiv Gandhi too was given the Bharat Ratna soon after his assassination.

Dr Ambedkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna by the Janata Dal-led government of V P Singh, which was supported by the BJP. But why was he overlooked until then? Because, according to Dr Subramanian Swamy, “Till then no PM dared to overrule Nehru.” Patel too was recognised by a non-Congress government in 1991. It was PM Chandra Shekhar who suggested the Sardar be given the Bharat Ratna posthumously and ex-President Venkataraman recalls in his memoirs that he “readily agreed to the proposal”. Earlier that year, Chandra Shekhar had proposed that Bharat Ratna be conferred on former PM Morarji Desai. He was 96 when he received the honour.

The Modi government’s decision to honour Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna reminds one of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government’s decision to honour Gopinath Bordoloi, a great patriot. Bordoloi worked closely with Patel to ensure Pakistan’s claims to parts of Assam were scuttled and this key state in the Northeast remained united with India. But the Congress did not consider him worthy of the honour. He was conferred the award by the Vajpayee government in 1999.

Another great Gandhian and patriot—Jayaprakash Narayan—who led the movement for restoration of democracy in the 1970s after Indira imposed a dictatorship, was conferred the highest civilian honour by the Vajpayee government in 1999.

Although the Congress, under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership, was at the vanguard of the freedom movement, the party under the leadership of the Nehru-Gandhis became small-minded and spiteful. Between them, Nehru, Indira and Rajiv were in power for 38 years. In addition, Sonia Gandhi as Congress president was the de facto head of government while the ‘Accidental Prime Minister’ did the de jure functions for 10 years. The family also extracted its political pound of flesh when Narasimha Rao was PM.

However, even though many well-meaning citizens suggested that Vajpayee be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the Sonia-Manmohan combine dismissed the idea. Ultimately, Vajpayee was given the honour after the peoples’ verdict of 2014 reduced the Congress to a rump in Parliament. On the other hand, the Modi government chose eminent Congress leaders of the past and present—Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Pranab—for this honour.

While the Nehru-Gandhis conferred the honour on themselves, they never felt the need to honour some of the greatest Indians. India had to elect non-Congress governments to ensure that these leaders got their due.

It is also true that the Nehru-Gandhis never acknowledged the contribution of those belonging to political formations they disliked, although the Congress often harps on its commitment to diversity. Obviously, in the Congress lexicon diversity does not include political/ideological diversity. On the other hand, PM Modi and the BJP have displayed greater maturity and magnanimity.

Finally, the Congress has often been accused of using the award to promote its electoral prospects. A case in point is the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in 1988. Rajiv was desperate to win the support of MGR’s party and garner votes in the elections the following year. B G Deshmukh, who was cabinet secretary at that time, recalls in his memoirs that “many in government as well as outside it viewed this as a political move by the Congress”. Also, Deshmukh indicates that there was much opposition to awarding the Bharat Ratna posthumously as this would open the floodgates. But these arguments were overruled obviously due to political reasons. So, in regard to the Bharat Ratna, the best advice for Congress members would be: “Please keep your lips sealed!”

A SURYA PRAKASH

Chairman, Prasar Bharati

