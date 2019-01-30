A ‘waste’ attempt at making a project

Menaka Raman By

Amma. I have to make a project for Science. I have to make something from waste.’ There are three kinds of parents in the world: Those who can whip up a moving model of the skeletal system using elbow pasta. Those who outsource all project work, don’t feel bad about it and boast about supporting cottage industries. And those who hot glue their fingers together to get out of helping.

I am in the last category. I hate projects. With a passion. Projects should be done in school under adult supervision and not at home, where one is under the supervision of adults who cannot cut cellotape in a straight line. When I am faced with the news of project submissions, I school my face into a Mona Lisa smile, but inside I’m screaming Munch style.

I used to feel bad about this lack of talent, ability and also general interest in project work. As a mother, how could I not help my child with this important aspect of their learning? Wasn’t project work talent something that automatically manifested itself in my body the moment I pushed out that baby? Solar system with functioning black holes? Sure! Model of a famous historic monument replete with the blood of the poor slaves that made it? On it!

Thankfully, my sons’ teachers have lower expectations. For the past five years, my ten year old has consistently received the same science and math project homework. In Science, it’s ‘make something useful out of waste’ and in Maths it’s ‘make a model using 3D shapes.’ In some ways this makes our pitiful project submissions seem even more pitiful. Shouldn’t we have gotten better at this stuff by now?

Now, some may ask ‘Why aren’t teachers more creative when setting homework?’ ‘How many different things from waste can one make?’ ‘What can one make with a pentagonal prism? What is a pentagonal prism?’

I have one question: ‘Why the hell didn’t I save our projects from last year?’ But I know the answer. My son’s sorry bird feeder was a little sad when he submitted it last year. But after sitting at the back of the cupboard for 12 months squashed under a mountain of board games? The birds would have registered a complaint with PETA. Also, projects don’t last long in our home. My inner Marie Kondo comes out and since they spark no joy, only deep dread and shame, I discard them quickly.

So, this past weekend, my son attempted to make a car from old juice boxes and bottle caps. My contribution was to drink enough juice to provide him with juice cartons and caps. And to helpfully point out ‘You car looks funny.’ ‘Those wheels aren’t moving so well.’ ‘Can you help unglue my fingers please?’ His end project at least looked like a car. If I’d helped, it would have looked like an empty juice box voodoo doll with sticks poking out of it.

You’d think that was the end of that, and all’s well now and I can go back to ungluing my fingers. But no, apparently it’s French Cafe in school tomorrow and we have to make Onion soup. I’m only marginally better at cooking than I am at this project business. Merde!