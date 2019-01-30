Home Opinions

How to be a chic Grandma

Avoid any part that you can bend, which is most of them. Always fall on your bottom, I think Socrates said that. 

Published: 30th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Oh my dear, let me help you up.” I  look up, after having fallen on my bottom just moments before, only to see an old lady crooning into my ear about how I should be wearing more weather-appropriate shoes. I don’t know which was worse, that I was being assisted by a woman in her 80s or that I was being called out on my super cute shoes. I can’t necessarily credit myself with the virtue of coordination, and adding rain, ice and snow to the equation only spells more trouble. You should always avoid falling, as far as possible — on your wrists, knees and elbows. Avoid any part that you can bend, which is most of them. Always fall on your bottom, I think Socrates said that. 

So going back to my point, this sweet lady helps me get up, allows me to gather all my belongings which were spilling into the street at this point, and gives me a sweet cheek kiss. Her string of pearls were identical to mine, and it looked like the only things missing were a cigarette holder in her long-gloved hand, and a cryptic crossword puzzle in the other. She smelt like clean sheets and neroli, a fragrance that reminded me a lot of the classic Chanel No. 5.

I saw a lot of myself in that woman, and have henceforth decided that it is never too early to act a bit older. Thank me later, but I’m here to tell you how to be a groovy grandma. I bid you, all of you  to get a proper housecoat kaftan. I’m talking creamy brocade, distant cousin of the mumu — the ones usually found in the far, far corner of the lingerie and nightwear section. There is little in life that is more comfortable and quietly luxurious than a one-piece garment you can get yourself into at the end of a long day. The best part is that they usually have pockets for your everyday necessities: phone, chapstick and inhaler. They take you from bed to couch to accepting deliveries and back to bed with grace and ease.

Interestingly, this was the rage in Spring 2016, and I am desperately trying to bring it back. This is different from the regular old robes, with a belt tied around the middle — the opposite of relaxing. Seasonally inappropriate shoes and Chanel No. 5 aside, this week I realised, why  wait until we’re 80 to be comfortable? Maybe next time, you’ll find me running across to the corner store in big fuzzy unicorn slippers — also because I’ve found that quite often, one womans’ garbage is another woman’s treasure!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp