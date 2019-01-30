How to be a chic Grandma

Saumya R Chawla By

Oh my dear, let me help you up.” I look up, after having fallen on my bottom just moments before, only to see an old lady crooning into my ear about how I should be wearing more weather-appropriate shoes. I don’t know which was worse, that I was being assisted by a woman in her 80s or that I was being called out on my super cute shoes. I can’t necessarily credit myself with the virtue of coordination, and adding rain, ice and snow to the equation only spells more trouble. You should always avoid falling, as far as possible — on your wrists, knees and elbows. Avoid any part that you can bend, which is most of them. Always fall on your bottom, I think Socrates said that.

So going back to my point, this sweet lady helps me get up, allows me to gather all my belongings which were spilling into the street at this point, and gives me a sweet cheek kiss. Her string of pearls were identical to mine, and it looked like the only things missing were a cigarette holder in her long-gloved hand, and a cryptic crossword puzzle in the other. She smelt like clean sheets and neroli, a fragrance that reminded me a lot of the classic Chanel No. 5.

I saw a lot of myself in that woman, and have henceforth decided that it is never too early to act a bit older. Thank me later, but I’m here to tell you how to be a groovy grandma. I bid you, all of you to get a proper housecoat kaftan. I’m talking creamy brocade, distant cousin of the mumu — the ones usually found in the far, far corner of the lingerie and nightwear section. There is little in life that is more comfortable and quietly luxurious than a one-piece garment you can get yourself into at the end of a long day. The best part is that they usually have pockets for your everyday necessities: phone, chapstick and inhaler. They take you from bed to couch to accepting deliveries and back to bed with grace and ease.

Interestingly, this was the rage in Spring 2016, and I am desperately trying to bring it back. This is different from the regular old robes, with a belt tied around the middle — the opposite of relaxing. Seasonally inappropriate shoes and Chanel No. 5 aside, this week I realised, why wait until we’re 80 to be comfortable? Maybe next time, you’ll find me running across to the corner store in big fuzzy unicorn slippers — also because I’ve found that quite often, one womans’ garbage is another woman’s treasure!