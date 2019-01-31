Critical thought comes from campus

Archanaa Seker By

The current regime is hesitating to give the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status to nine universities including Ashoka, Krea, Azim Premji and OP Jindal for being critical of the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported The Print this Monday. What constitutes being critical has been continuously expanding and now includes development debates, issues of self-determination, human rights violations, corporate capital, discussing militarisation, and any form of dissent that could earn one the anti-national label made famous since the JNU confrontation two years ago.

‘Colleges are for studying so why talk about these things on campuses?’ is a question asked by many, especially the parents of students. And therein lies the problem. By making colleges solely places of study and a kind that rests on marks, runs on the competition to make it to the forefront of the rat race, educational institutions are producing competitors and clones that all want the same things, think the same way and completely lose the ability to ask questions.

I remember my own under-graduate experience — one that spanned across three institutions in the country — students were infantilised, the threat of ‘calling the parents’ always looming over their heads, and never spoke up or disagreed in the class because they were worried about the consequences from marks being cut to suspensions being handed out. And here I am, after taking several years to prepare myself for being a student again in a campus where even the pursuit of a degree is deemed political, critical thinking not choice but expectation, and dissent is not just allowed but actively encouraged.

On my campus far away from India, there is a protest each day — sometimes there are only a handful of people sloganeering away and rarely there is a mass protest or gathering — but each time becomes an opportunity to learn about another issue, and to connect the dots to see how different but similar cultures and countries are. That we are able to be far more critical of the current Indian regime from so far away, is not safe distance, just the sad state of affairs. That there are policies that look at the development of the nation but none that allow for the development of students worlds is only evidence of that.

The disciplinarian attitude of universities is the crux of French philosopher Foucault’s theory of Governmentality or ‘art of government’ — that governing is not restricted to state politics but extends to a range of techniques by which the government aka the state controls the rationality of the population by training them to self-police, discipline themselves. Governmentality in his words makes docile minds in disciplined bodies — this and the ways by which universities are pulled up if they do not clamp down on or discipline students into non-dissent lens itself generously to the gender question — a conforming crowd comes into colleges and leaves largely unquestioning of heteronormative gender norms.

‘I found and understood myself on a college campus, but how I wish I had had the chance to do it at home’, a queer friend who ‘escaped’ abroad after a traumatic college experience told me recently. There is no better reason than this for us to save the few universities that strive to be better, or demand world class universities from a government that is determined to provide us with world class cities — every Indian student deserves to discover themselves personally and politically on home ground.