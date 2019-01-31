Lack of vitamin D may cause many health problems

Divya PurushoTham By

Vitamin D, also called ‘Sunshine Vitamin’, is a fat soluble vitamin that is vital for maintenance of health. One unique property is that, it works like a hormone, and is endogenously synthesised in the body, in the presence of sunlight. Indian socio-religious and cultural practices and work schedule has made it highly impossible to get adequate sun exposure. Vitamin D deficiency prevails in epidemic proportions all over the Indian subcontinent, with a prevalence of 70%-100% in the general population.

Vitamin D is naturally found in non-vegetarian foods especially fatty fish, organ meats and eggs, milk and milk products and also in mushrooms. The food sources of vitamin D are very less, and intake is not sufficient to meet demands. This deficiency is a major reason for prevalence of bone-related disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and various other non-communicable diseases.

The common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are, frequent infections, tiredness, fatigue, bone pain, depressed mood, impaired wound healing, and inability to lose weight. Studies show that a higher body mass index and body fat percentage are associated with lower blood levels of vitamin D. A low blood level of vitamin D is linked to a greater risk of fractures and falls, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, several cancers and even death.

So, how do we correct a deficiency? The only way to correct the vitamin deficiency is to go on a dose of vitamin D supplementation, after consulting a nutritionist/physician; who will prescribe the doses according to the severity of your deficiency status. The supplementation should be strictly done with professional supervision, as overdose can cause adverse effects.

Getting enough vitamin D is important for optimal health. It helps maintain strong and healthy bones, aids your immune system and may help protect against many harmful conditions.