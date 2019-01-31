To build a business relationship

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Networking is cool! You can get referrals for almost everything — hiring, legal advice, tax advice, company incorporation advice and what not. In fact many investors have said it in their interviews that they prefer an entrepreneur introduction happening via a founder in their network.

But the key question is — how to network? Well, networking is not something you do overnight. The secret sauce to a good network is by building a business relationship.

Don’t just exchange cards, inbox right away!

I have gone to so many conventions and I often see lot of folks collecting cards only to treasure them in some mystic box they think they will unravel some day. Don’t let this happen. When you meet a new interesting person, don’t just exchange cards. Email them right away (or the next day) with a short summary of who you are and how you met them and how you want to stay in touch.

Take onterest in folks

Do take genuine interest in them and understand their choices, likes and any common areas of interest. Most people who want to network keep talking about themselves and themselves alone. No one wants to befriend a self-blabbering fellow.

Be a valuable connection to them as well

As mentioned above, a relationship is a two-way connection. Just like you want to connect with a new person, they too would want to get in touch with you. But only if you are a valuable connection to them. If there is some quality of yours (or your start-up) that can be of use to them at some point, do make them aware about it during your short meeting. We all appreciate folks who offer a helping hand first instead of asking for favours.

Social media helps keeping

in touch

Most professional connections, won’t want to add you on Facebook right away. That’s more informal. Try connecting on LinkedIn instead. Don’t bombard them with every small news but instead send them an update mail whenever something REALLY big happens.

Out of sight is out of mind

If you happen to visit their office next time for a meeting with someone else, do stop by and say them hello. Always remember — the more you meet, the more you guys get to interact, the more comfortable you guys get and the more likely you both are to help each other.

For any queries, write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com