Over the tan line

saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : For those of you who haven’t been following me or my work, let me give you a quick recap of my last year: post a revelatory trip to Disneyland (where I learned that it is, in fact, not the happiest place on this planet), I found energy healing, crystals, and moved to Italy to do my Masters degree. Living in Florence has been wonderful for the most part. The city is dripping in gold, I’ve had people calling me Shah Rukh Khan (because really, that’s all some people know of our country), and been working on my tan — much to the chagrin of the ‘fair-is-good-aunties’ back home.

I’ve also been talked into a myriad of tourist scams, but really, what I understand is that the foundation of ALL of them are based on the assumption that as a foreigner; you’re a walking ATM doofus who doesn’t know your right from your left. Inflated prices? Don’t worry! You’ll get them because you don’t know the real prices. Fake tour guides? Plenty! They’ll follow you because they think you can’t tell the difference. Pro tip for your travels this summer: the BEST scammer-shield is to just make everyone aware that you know what they’re up to.

Anyway, back to my new tanning hobby. It comes with a side of odd-looking tan lines, which I initially thought add to the carefree, super-easy Bond girl vibe. I was dreadfully mistaken when my bikini left me with an odd stripe across my torso, and the halter top left my neck three shades lighter. Not a good look. I also wondered if it’s a good idea to fix summer damage tan lines by damaging myself in the sun more, which seems like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

My shining advice: do not wear the same swimsuit two days in a row. Different styles make sure that the parts of your body which did not see sun the previous day get all the love they need today. You will, invariably, still be left with odd lines — which need all the coconut oil and turmeric it can get. Apply it on and around the annoying tan lines and leave it overnight. It hydrates and leaves little stain behind too, so your skin is more even-toned the next day.

If you’re running out the door in a strapless dress, you can consider covering up tan lines with make-up. I’m not generally a fan of body make-up, especially in this heat, but it should be okay if you do it for a balmy evening out. Get a matte liquid bronzer or a friend’s foundation which is a few shades darker. If your tan is slightly pinker, go over it with some cream blush and seal it in with some setting spray!

I’m not going to give you another talk about how important sunscreen is, because I’m sure you already know that by now. ALWAYS USE PROTECTION! In the sun and otherwise. This is me, signing off for the week, wishing you a happy tan!