The God who obeyed a devotee

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI : The Yathokthakari Perumal temple, situated in a part of Kanchipuram called Thiruvekha, has been mentioned in a literary work of the Sangam age belonging to approximately the 2nd century AD. It is one of the 108 Divya Desams or temples praised by the Vaishnava devotees called Azhvars. This temple was visited by Poigai Azhvar, Pey Azhvar, Tirumazhisai Azhvar and Tirumangai Azhvar.

Yathokthakari Perumal Temple

, Kanchipuram  Chithra Madhavan

According to tradition, Goddess Saraswati wanting to spoil the yajna (sacrifice) of Brahma at this place, took on the form of River Vegavati to wash away the sacrifice. Vishnu lay down in the path of the river and prevented it from flowing further. The river then went underground.

It is believed that the recumbent deity here originally rested with the head on the right hand. Tirumazhisai Azhvar lived in this place for some time along with his student, a poet named Kannikannan. The king of Kanchi wanted Kannikannan to compose a poem in his honour, but the latter refused to sing in praise of mortals. The furious king banished the bard from the kingdom.

Tirumazhisai Azhvar decided to accompany his student and requested the God to come with them. The deity did so and without them Kanchipuram was covered in darkness. The repentant king recalled them and the deity came back and lay down, this time with his head on his left arm and facing the opposite direction, to show that he had left the place and had returned.

This deity’s name is Yathoktakari (in Samskrit) and Sonnavannam Seida Perumal (in Tamil), both meaning ‘one who did as was told.’ The huge stucco image of Vishnu reclines on the serpent Adisesha with Sarasvati near the feet. There are many inscriptions here. The oldest one, dated 944 AD, belongs to the reign of Parantaka Chola I. Other epigraphs are of the reigns of Rajendra Chola I and Kulottunga Chola III. Vijayanagara era inscriptions are also here.