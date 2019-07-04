Startup ideas for retired folks

Rajeev Tamhankar By

BENGALURU : The joy of retirement comes in those everyday pursuits that embrace the joy of life; to experience daily the freedom to invest one’s life-long knowledge for the betterment of others; and, to allocate time to pursuits that only received, in years of working, a fleeting moment.” – Byron PulsiferA few weeks back I got some mails requesting to write an article on business ideas for retired folks. So here you go guys! Working post retirement ideally should be a project where you can apply your life long experience and knowledge. Here are some good ideas you can start exploring:

Service based business – I have always found service businesses very appealing, for that the concept is applicable to almost every industry. If you have been a sales guy, you can set up sales service company for phone sales, door to door sales etc – with your network. If you have been a marketing guy, you can start marketing business as a service and so on. Also using your prior network it might be easier for a senior person to get his first set of clients – all you need to do is brush up the dust out of your visiting cards box.

E-commerce – Becoming a seller on an e-commerce website like Amazon, Flipkart and so on can be fun, enterprising and yet chilling. Identify a category that you can source products in the best optimised prices and start by listing the catalogue on these websites. Make sure to get a proper photoshoot done of the catalogue and fill up all the necessary details like description, features etc and just wait and relax. Whatever orders you get everyday – just pack and ship them. All you need to start this is one GST certificate!

Coaching – Private tuitions or coaching for young students are another great way to apply your knowledge and utilise your time in a fun way! Perhaps you will need brushing up your skills to the modern day syllabus but it will be worth it! After all working everyday with a bunch of bright young minds – what else do we need?

Blogging – If you are the writing or talking type, you can start blogging about your favourite subjects. And by blogging I mean either written blogs or video blogs –depending on your comfort. YouTube bloggers are known to earn quite a good amount through the ads generated on their channel. Perhaps it might be a nice idea to post a video of yours and sharing lifelong wisdom to the thirsty young netizens?

Host/ Rent out – If you are retired and living in your own place, perhaps you might want to rent out a room or even convert it to a homestay? Or you may even host experiences.

Lot of interesting options are available today. Hope you find one that’s most suitable for you!

For any queries, write to Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

Rajeev Tamhankar is Founder, TBS Planet, ex-IITR, Flipkart, Xiaomi