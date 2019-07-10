Stalk talk 

Divya PurushoTham By

From crunchy celery to sweet rhubarb, stalk vegetables offer endless flavour possibilities. Every part of a stalk vegetable is edible, be it the leaves, the seed and of course the stalk. In a country like ours, the only stalks available are celery and asparagus. While celery is becoming the latest detox trend, asparagus is considered to be a delicacy around the world. With dishes like asparagus soups, stir fries, salads and detox juices, it is important to know the benefits of the same before bringing it to the plate.

Stalks are one of those ingredients that are low in calories but rich in nutrients. They are an excellent source of vitamin K which is necessary for blood clotting and bone health. It has a unique combination of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds found in a single stalk. Both these stalks have the property of a diuretic, which helps in flushing out extra fluid and toxins that may build up to form kidney stones.

It also has good amounts of fibre, which promotes a healthy digestive tract. Asparagus is especially rich in glutathione, an antioxidant that promotes skin health. It is also high in insulin, a prebiotic that serves health functions for the gut.

Similarly, celery also provides special benefits to the stomach such as reducing stomach ulcers and improving stomach lining. While the taste of celery can be unpleasant, combining it with flavourful ingredients would improve the taste.