Home Opinions

Companies note: Add more day offs

Last week, I got chatting with a couple I met about their child’s school.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Last week, I got chatting with a couple I met about their child’s school. The father told me that every month all the parents in his son’s kindergarten are called to class to copy down the curriculum focus that’s written on the blackboard. This session is not in the morning so that parents can attend and then head to work but slap bang in the middle of the working day. That’s twelve days of leave gone!I’m sure you have the same questions as I did on hearing this: ‘Why can’t they e-mail it?’ ‘Can’t you just take a photo of what’s written on the blackboard?’ ‘Why does your school hate parents so much?’ Parental involvement in children’s school life is perhaps at an all time high. Many older millennials will remember that this is not how it used to be.

When I was in school, there were no parent-guided art and craft sessions, no chaperoning on field trips (or even field trips!) or student-lead learning conferences to attend. Yes, that last thing is indeed ‘a thing’. But today, working parents need to consider setting aside at least two working days a term and two weekend days a term for school-related activities. Now, multiply that by the number of children you have. Ouch right? 

Oh, and this doesn’t even include days off for when the kids fall sick. Much of this work inevitably falls on a mother’s shoulders. Mothers themselves feel a need to be present or volunteer at these events, and feel disproportionate levels of guilt if they can’t make it.Since I have greater flexibility in when and how much and from where I work, I’m usually the parent at mid-morning, mid-week events like parent’s day or poetry day or bring your pet to school day. I recently had to make an unplanned day trip that coincided with an event at my son’s school.

When I told him I wouldn’t be able to make it, he dramatically and untruthfully said, ‘You NEVER come to my events.’ His father who has attended one weekday school event in the last four years, however, is exempt from such accusations. I on the other hand will attend 15 out of 16 events in the calendar year, but that one event that I couldn’t make it to in class 1 is still hurled at me by my eight-year-old more often than I like.

It’s one thing for society to measure mothers and fathers unequally and unfairly on how they parent, and it’s an entirely different thing when your own children do it to you. I think that in addition to sick leave, paid leave, entitled leave, menstrual leave, maternity leave and paternity leave, companies should offer ALL employees a set of days off that are just to deal with the lemons life throws at you. 

I say all employees, because while everyone might not have children and a tree planting event at their school on Wednesday morning. Many are care givers to ailing parents, pets or have a burst pipe in the bathroom that needs to be taken care of. Of course, that this might encourage more fathers to come for pets day is only a bonus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp