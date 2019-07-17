Where Narasimha sits in a yogic posture

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI : The Yoga Narasimha temple is in a place called Velukkai or Thiruvellukai, also called Kamasika, south of River Vegavati in the ancient town of Kanchipuram. It is one of the 108 Divya Desams or sacred places praised in the Tamil verses (Pasuram) of the Azhvars or important Vaishnava devotees. Pey Azhvar and Thirumangai Azhvar have sung verses praising this deity. Vedanta Desika, the eminent Srivaishnava preceptor (Acharya), has composed a Sanskrit poem called Kamasikashtakam about Yoga Narasimha.

Enshrined in the central sanctum is Vishnu in the form of Yoga Narasimha, seated in a yoga posture called paryanka. He has a third eye on the forehead. In the upper hands, Narasimha holds the sankha and chakra while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta and the lower left hand is in katika hasta. This deity is also called Mukunda Nayakan, Azhagiyasingar and Kamasika Narasimha.

It is said that Narasimha at this place appeared before Sage Brighu under the Kanakasara Vimanam. According to another tradition, Narasimha, after killing demon Hiranyakashipu, came to Vellukai, and pleased with the beautiful surroundings, decided to stay here. Since Narasimha chose this place out of his own desire, it came to be known as Velirukkai (In Tamil, vel is desire and irukkai is dwelling place). This word later became Vellukkai.

The Sanskrit word, Kamasika has the same meaning (Kama in Sanskrit is desire and Aasika is place).

There is a separate sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi called Vellukaivalli also known as Amritavalli Thayar. There are also shrines for Andal, Garuda, Azhvars and Sudarsana (Chakrattazhvar). A small three-tier gopuram at the entrance has many beautiful images of Vishnu. Situated near this gopuram, outside the compound of the temple, is a medium-size sacred tank which is known as Kanaka Saras and also as Hema Saras.