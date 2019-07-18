Patriarchy, thankfully, is no property of the rich

Archanaa Seker By

CHENNAI : There’s a birthday video doing the rounds online. It reminds me of the videos that we the millennials used to make in the early days of the desktop computer on Windows Movie Maker for all family events — a series of embarrassing photos zooming in and out to a stock tune and bright fonts. But this one I’m talking about has been made a few days ago in the age of Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, India on the way to land things on the moon, and TikTok videos giving us a run for the money. It only comes as a shock that this has been produced for the family of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, more specifically for the birthday of new Ambani daughter-in-law.

If it hasn’t already reached you through WhatsApp university and you have ten minutes in which nothing else needs doing, watch the video. See it purely to be entertained — there’s stacks of books, varieties of tea, menus for popcorn and cupcakes, a mini sweet factory, an advert for Fortnum and Mason, and earnest birthdays wishes from little kids and the elderly. There’s a wink, it’ll make your day and make its way to a dozen memes; don’t miss it.

If you do protest, reserve it for the production quality, poor research referring to the story The Little Prince for the sake of its title hinting at love, setting up a snow-white like fairytale story (to be expected after a wedding of that scale), and ruining forever the classic My Favourite Things song from The Sound of Music. By all means protest the patriarchy exuded in the video.

The indication that a baby should be on the way by the menfolk (subtlety evidently exists nowhere in their world-view), and stressing on SHLOKA AKASH AMBANI, not Shloka Mehta, not just Shloka (as if there was no individual before and a cell became a full person by way of marriage, and it’s the nuptial knot that is her only identity hereon) are both cringe-worthy.

But don’t be surprised —this video only proves that even with their lavish lifestyles, palatial homes and mega-scale materialism, even though they run the country, they’re just another family wanting ‘good news’ from the daughter-in-law. And if the video needs calling out because well, it’s the Ambani’s and they deserve to be critiqued at every given chance (I agree), use the patriarchy that comes through in the video to connect it to every other home in this country — patriarchy.

And if there’s anything about it to be thankful about, is not a property of the rich — everyone has it, more than equal share, and we all bear it’s brunt in reproductive terms. Those with vaginas need to become baby machines and those with penises need to be sperm donors, and believe me, the Ambani kids are feeling just as much pressure.

So go easy on them, and allow agency to poor rich Shloka who is not seen on the video because it’s her birthday video (obviously), while all the time remembering that wealth brings oppression of one sort and fetishised choices of others, that crony capitalism doesn’t minus patriarchy, and if it’s capitalist patriarchy that we want to get at — focus on Amazon Prime Day now instead of the Ambani family.