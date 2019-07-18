Home Opinions

Preparing for your first client meeting

First meetings are important.

Published: 18th July 2019

CHENNAI : First meetings are important. Often these are make or break for clients to decide whether or not they want to give your start-up this golden opportunity or not. Unless your start-up is in an ultra-niche segment, chances are that your potential client already has some vendor or has a set of folks in mind for the job. How do you impress him at the first meeting then?

Remember that when are you interacting with a client, you are representing your business. After all, a start-up is an extension of founders’ personality. So if you come out to be not confident in your skills, he won’t be betting high on your venture either. A firm handshake, eye contact, assertiveness is required. But most importantly, your confidence on your product is the top priority. 

Transparency is another important attribute expected of a business transaction. If someone cannot trust you as a person, they may not be able to trust your brand. Make sure you come off as transparent. Doesn’t mean you should leak your confidential information, but if there are glaring issues, make sure you spread them out and openly discuss on them. 

You must be confident but you also must respect others. Use the person’s name in the conversation when talking to them, listen to what they are saying, wait for your turn to talk.  There is a quote that goes — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Sounds simple enough right? Yes, but you also have to make sure that you have self-confidence and respect. After all, if you’re going to do to them as you would unto yourself, you have to be going right by yourself first. 

A little mysterious element about yourself or your business keeps the other person guessing for more. It is like storytelling where you keep discussing about endings and climaxes with your friends if the movie gave something to tickle your brain cells. If you reveal everything about yourself up front, you leave no curiosity in the person’s mind, and curiosity is the first principle of generating interest. So, don’t tell everything about yourself, leave a little mystery to create interest. 

Confidence, respect and curiosity can take you only so far. The rest you need to tide on your self-importance as well. People of high social value are seldom alone and they value their time. This is why when making a first impression, it’s crucial that you end the interaction first (unless it’s just not possible). Either way, show them that you value your time and that you’re not making yourself completely available to someone you just met.For more queries, write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

