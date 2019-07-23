Rising aspirations and making of a level playing field

Gulnaar Mirza By

This could be called the story of New India, and it’s not brought about by any Yojana or Bhagya, or government crutch. It is what happens when awareness meets aspiration, and rapidly closes the ‘class gap’. And I start with a disclaimer: this is not an ‘us versus them’ patronising write-up, rather, it’s an attempt to map an emerging socio-economic trend. Or a culture catch-up. A similarity in the way we eat, dress, move, think…

My cook hails an Ola when she wants to go shopping with her daughters. So do I. She tells me, with the insouciance of someone who has been chauffeured all her life, that the driver comes right to the entry of their chawl-like EWS quarters. No crowded BMTC buses for her, she has crossed the digital divide. Though I must admit that she scores over me in independence – I prefer to drag along the other (bored) half, so I get a dependable driver for free!

Her kids Swiggy dishes until now confined to the homes of ‘our’ sorts, helped by coupons and discounts. So she is quite up to date on Arrabbiata sauce, Choco Lava cake, burritos… No surprise if the bai now talks about the bao. And that’s another chasm bridged, junk food and all.

Then there are these two young men, who dress like rappers, in charge of garbage collection in our area. They don’t employ a tooter horn or bell to announce their auto’s arrival; Ed Sheeran, played at particularly high decibels, does the trick. Music the great leveller.

But these are just surface changes, a deeper and more deliberate change is also happening, and again, it’s domestic employees leading the charge. My house help just got her daughter admitted into a degree course at Kristu Jayanti College, Autonomous; fee: `1 lakh. My young lady is at St Joseph’s College, Autonomous; fee: `80,000. A single mother, she managed to get some donations and a big loan for a disturbingly high rate of interest. I can only hope that she sustains this through the next couple of years, for fees has a habit of recurring, and she knows it too.

A friend’s domestic help is sending her daughter to a Montessori at `6,000 per month. My friend’s little one goes to a `4,000-a-month Montessori. The maid, who is unlettered, is ready to put in many more hours of work, but is determined that her child will speak English, and will never be called illiterate. She has reached out across that widest of gaps – of exclusivity and educational pedigree.

Which reminds me of my long auto ride through heavy Bengaluru traffic to St Joseph’s College with the driver who got talking about the institution. It’s a good college, he certified, his daughters had done their MBAs there, and one was working with TCS. I must admit I was stunned, I applauded this man, who said he worked long hours to get them through. Gender no longer matters.

The world is definitely getting flatter, aspirations are merging, no doubt spurred by digital literacy and social media. The changes will be visible a few years down the line. Maybe my house help will get to rest her tired limbs, finally. When sacrifices bear fruit, and ‘achchhe din’ are truly theirs.

