Home Opinions

Rising aspirations and making of a level playing field

Then there are these two young men, who dress like rappers, in charge of garbage collection in our area.

Published: 23rd July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

This could be called the story of New India, and it’s not brought about by any Yojana or Bhagya, or government crutch. It is what happens when awareness meets aspiration, and rapidly closes the ‘class gap’. And I start with a disclaimer: this is not an ‘us versus them’ patronising write-up, rather, it’s an attempt to map an emerging socio-economic trend. Or a culture catch-up. A similarity in the way we eat, dress, move, think…

My cook hails an Ola when she wants to go shopping with her daughters. So do I. She tells me, with the insouciance of someone who has been chauffeured all her life, that the driver comes right to the entry of their chawl-like EWS quarters. No crowded BMTC buses for her, she has crossed the digital divide. Though I must admit that she scores over me in independence – I prefer to drag along the other (bored) half, so I get a dependable driver for free!

Her kids Swiggy dishes until now confined to the homes of ‘our’ sorts, helped by coupons and discounts. So she is quite up to date on Arrabbiata sauce, Choco Lava cake, burritos… No surprise if the bai now talks about the bao. And that’s another chasm bridged, junk food and all.

Then there are these two young men, who dress like rappers, in charge of garbage collection in our area. They don’t employ a tooter horn or bell to announce their auto’s arrival; Ed Sheeran, played at particularly high decibels, does the trick. Music the great leveller.

But these are just surface changes, a deeper and more deliberate change is also happening, and again, it’s domestic employees leading the charge. My house help just got her daughter admitted into a degree course at Kristu Jayanti College, Autonomous; fee: `1 lakh. My young lady is at St Joseph’s College, Autonomous; fee: `80,000. A single mother, she managed to get some donations and a big loan for a disturbingly high rate of interest. I can only hope that she sustains this through the next couple of years, for fees has a habit of recurring, and she knows it too.

A friend’s domestic help is sending her daughter to a Montessori at `6,000 per month. My friend’s little one goes to a `4,000-a-month Montessori. The maid, who is unlettered, is ready to put in many more hours of work, but is determined that her child will speak English, and will never be called illiterate. She has reached out across that widest of gaps – of exclusivity and educational pedigree.  

Which reminds me of my long auto ride through heavy Bengaluru traffic to St Joseph’s College with the driver who got talking about the institution. It’s a good college, he certified, his daughters had done their MBAs there, and one was working with TCS. I must admit I was stunned, I applauded this man, who said he worked long hours to get them through. Gender no longer matters.

The world is definitely getting flatter, aspirations are merging, no doubt spurred by digital literacy and social media. The changes will be visible a few years down the line. Maybe my house help will get to rest her tired limbs, finally. When sacrifices bear fruit, and ‘achchhe din’ are truly theirs.

Gulnaar Mirza

Associate Editor

gulnaar@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp