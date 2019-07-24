Home Opinions

Seven ways to make  healthier food choices

With today’s lifestyle, most of us end up eating out once in a while — at restaurants, ordering in or even binging on street food.

CHENNAI : With today’s lifestyle, most of us end up eating out once in a while — at restaurants, ordering in or even binging on street food. Choosing healthier food options can be very challenging. Food that is not made at home comes with more fat and sodium than food cooked at home. But, it doesn’t mean that you cannot eat out. There are various strategies to enjoy eating outside without losing sight of your healthy habits while also maintaining your long-term goal.

lEat more fruits, vegetables and whole grains and try to limit on refined carbohydrates.lAvoid creamy soups and choose low fat, high fibre soups like vegetable or lentil soups.lSubstitute fried appetizers with salads. But remember, salads shouldn’t be fatty. Keep them simple and avoid the creamy, high fat dressings. Go with light dressings such as lemon juice, olive oil or yogurt with herb seasonings.

lIt is difficult to avoid rich sauces but you could always ask for sauces and dressings on the side. Some of the sauces you could choose can be mustard and ketchup.lThe method of cooking can highly influence the amount of calories taken in. Grilled, baked or roasted meat and steamed or boiled vegetables are good choices, since they are low in fat.

lBe careful about what you order at a fast food restaurant. Choose smaller portions of food and skip aerated drinks.lGo with fruit salads, sorbets and fruit parfaits for dessert. They are healthier choices and are also low in fat. If you prefer having a high fat dessert, opt for a smaller portion.

