Small is beautiful

I get a tiny thrill whenever I see videos of an expertly arranged beauty shelf, which obviously means there must be something in my astrological chart that has a desire to organise. Alas, I couldn’t boast of an extra room in my apartment that I could dedicate to an entire beauty closet, and had to make do with what I had — an Ikea desk, a bathroom and a couple of shelves above my bed.

One of my biggest qualms when it came to organising was how overwhelming the process was. I can’t recommend much for this kind of anxiety apart from getting a bottle of wine, setting an intention, and asking for help from your most organised Virgo friend.

Sort the products in three piles: things you’re keeping, what’s old and needed to be thrown away and what you would donate. Go deeper into categorising and product type from there. Separate your lipsticks from your eye creams till all similar products are together.Now for the fun part — putting everything away. It is helpful at this point to refill your glass and check if all the shelves are screwed on as tight as possible.

Get creative with this. Invest in spice racks, dividers, utility carts and old candle jars for make-up tools. It’s tempting to use cute shoeboxes and fabric bins to keep your products in, but you won’t be able to see what’s inside of them. Anyway, my motivation and efficiency levels are at an all-time high because everything is in place; it’s such a joy to see all my products lined together like little soldiers!