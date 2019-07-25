Home Opinions

Stop caring about others’ opinions

The first step is to realise that your friend or family folks might not be your TG (target group).

CHENNAI : kitchen talesOpinions are the cheapest available currency. People tend to give opinions on everything — politics, movies, dressing sense, living sense, career choices, and even your start-up. And this can get real tricky for new entrepreneurs. You too may be worried about impressing your friend with your start-up idea that you may end up having features that are an actual waste of time and money. And entrepreneurs tend to do this a lot. Impressing people that don’t matter, caring about opinions that don’t matter; and none of this will lead you anywhere. So here’s how you can stop thinking a lot about other people’s opinions on your product. 

The first step is to realise that your friend or family folks might not be your TG (target group). Developing a feature just to please your mom is not the right way of doing business, right? After all your mom or for that matter, folks of her socioeconomic class, might not be your target audience. And even if they are, she might not be the right sample size. Out of the hundreds of people you take feedback, surely some people may not like it. 

Sample this story. Once a painter made a painting of a woman’s face and kept it on street. He pasted a note on it saying — Please circle whichever portion you feel is underworked. By the evening, he had hundreds of circles on the painting — almost everywhere. He was devastated. He had been proud of the painting before, but now, he was full of self-doubt. Depressed, he lay in his bed sobbing.

His wife suggested him something. Next day, he went to the same street and put up a similar painting. This time he put a note — Please circle whichever portion you feel is beautiful. By the evening, he had hundreds of circles. He was not able to understand what had changed. The two paintings were almost exact and there was no change in his brushing, colouring or paper quality. Similar group of people who had rejected the painting a day back liked something else in the same painting today. That was unimaginable for him.

This story gives us entrepreneurs a beautiful lesson — not to care about other people’s opinions, otherwise you may end up in despair and feel dejected all the time. A better way to test your product is to launch and let your consumers decide whether it is worth or not. That opinion, my friend, is definitely the one that should matter — a person who is paying you for your product.
