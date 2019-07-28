Moving towards retributive justice

RK VIJ By

The Central government recently introduced the POCSO (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, and inter alia other amendments, enhancing the minimum punishment from seven to twenty years in case of penetrative sexual assault on a child below sixteen years of age, and from ten to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child of any age.

With these changes coming into effect, the courts will literally be barred from exercising their judicial wisdom in deciding the quantum of punishment; the threshold of minimum punishment being set so high. Though the move to make the provisions of the POCSO Act more stringent was triggered by recent barbaric incidents of child rape that have shaken the collective conscience of Indians, a fact that the amendment Bill noted in its object and reasons, the state is somehow drifting away from the reformative object of criminal law.

The objective of criminal law is not laid down clearly, but the SC made an attempt in 1978 when, in the Narotam Singh versus State of Punjab case, it said that the reformative approach to punishment should be the object of criminal law, in order to promote rehabilitation without offending the communal conscience, and to secure social justice. In fact, there are only a few provisions of law, and that too limited in application, which fulfil this objective.

The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) provides for the release of young male offenders and convicted women of any age having regard to the age, character or antecedents of the offender, on probation of good conduct in certain cases, provided there is no previous conviction. This code also provides for commutation of certain sentences by the appropriate governments.

Though the Juvenile Justice Act also provides for the release of children on probation, the only legislation which exclusively deals with the release of offenders (without any distinction of age and sex) on probation of good conduct, as a correctional measure of treatment, for a maximum period of three years, is the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958.

The purpose is to prevent young persons from being committed to jail, where they may associate with hardened criminals who may lead them further along the path of crime. However, these provisions do not apply to serious offences which carry life imprisonment or capital punishment.

No person is a born criminal. There are socio-economic or psychological factors which may lead a person to deviant behaviour. Such deviant behaviour could either be acquired or learned from the surrounding environment. The ‘nature verses nurture’ debate still revolves around whether human behaviour is determined by the environment or by a person’s genes.

There is more probability that the offspring of abusive parents and broken families, with no or lesser parental control, will move towards violent behaviour. However, a person is always capable of reform provided he sees his release in society as a reward for it. If such temptation or rehabilitative space is not provided to accused persons by the state, they are unlikely to reform themselves and will continue languishing in jails. The need of the hour is to address the root cause of the crime and not the symptoms alone.

It is also true that the rise in incidents of child rape must be curbed with an iron hand. The SC has recently taken suo motu cognisance of the disturbing trend of child rapes and their disposal and appointed an amicus to help the court in suggesting measures to address the situation. However, providing twenty years as minimum imprisonment may not achieve the objective of the Act. The courts will definitely look for higher standards of proof even to award the minimum sentence. It may adversely impact the conviction rate, which is already low in our country.

In appropriate cases, the courts are free to award life imprisonment or capital punishment to the criminal. However, in other cases it would be prudent to link higher punishment with the probability of reformation of the accused. The behaviour of the rapist should be monitored continuously in jail, and if he shows signs of reformation, the existing provisions of law are sufficient to deal with him.

However, if the jail authorities report status quo or unfavourable behaviour, imprisonment may be enhanced in increments, say three years at a time. This will keep the hopes of reformation alive till the maximum limit of punishment is undergone by the criminal. A progressive society may at least be expected to be optimistic to this extent.