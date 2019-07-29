A note to AMCs: Keep it simple

A recent report tabled by a large Asset Management Company (AMC) indicates that individual (retail and HNI) Assets under Management (AUM) now exceed that of institutional investors. It is now close to 55 per cent, which is a positive sign in terms of the potential depth of the industry.

A second glance at this data also shows that the top five AMCs still account for close to 60 per cent of the total Assets Under Management in the mutual fund industry.

It reminded me of an interesting albeit monopolistic thought expressed some years ago, by the chief executive officer of one of the large AMCs who desired to develop satellite brands on the lines of the aviation industry, where a company has a flagship brand (usually full-service) and satellite brands (low-cost/no-frills service).

However, beyond a point, I don’t think there is cause for any worry as some of the mid-sized AMCs have developed their own niche; and in my interactions with their senior personnel and managements, I have found them to be far more proactive and hungry for a larger slice of the growing pie.

It may take time, but a more even spread of the total AUM in across asset management companies seems inevitable. And when that happens, there will be even more choices on offer for investors, though it is not as if they do not have adequate choices right now.

Meanwhile, the number of investors in mutual funds over the last one year has risen by 20 lakh to reach within striking distance of 2 crore investors over a 25-year journey. That this has happened amidst a Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) sell-off in equities since a while and with further intensity post the Union Budget, besides the ongoing crisis in the debt mutual fund market, merits attention.

A further dissection of the numbers clearly indicates that it is still the dwindling distributor fraternity that is still keeping the kitchen fires burning, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the inflows. Clearly, it will take a while for the investors’ need to be hand-held across different market scenarios to altogether disappear.

To my mind, a hybrid distributor-advisor model is what will eventually emerge after the clouds of uncertainty engulfing this fraternity clear up.

In my interactions with senior AMC personnel, I find it surprising that barring a handful, the rest seem rather dejected and sombre post-Budget and some seem to prefer to pitch Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to high net worth investors with an inbuilt option to go short on the market.

Somehow, I find it difficult to relate to most of these products, as a time-tested adage I have followed in my three decades of investing is — Keep it Simple.

I would much rather play the percentage game and add on to my investments in carefully selected mutual funds and bide time for the mega return year that pulls up the return numbers.

Simply put, I am willing to accumulate knowing well that there could be pain in the interim. Are you?

