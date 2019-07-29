S Jaipal Reddy: A fine human being who stood for socialist and democratic values

D Raja By

My association and acquaintance with former Union Minister and parliamentarian S Jaipal Reddy go back to the mid-90s, to the United Front days.

A progressive leader, Jaipal was a fine human being with a vast knowledge of India’s political history. I and my party, the CPI, condole his death with a great sense of loss.

It’s difficult to pen something when one is still grieving the demise of a beloved friend like Jaipal Reddy. He was always affectionate, and would address me as “Raja ji”.

I met him a few months ago in the Central Hall of Parliament, and we spoke at length and with great depth on many issues. Jaipal was a very friendly person, always smiling and cheerful, and easily accessible to the people.

ALSO READ: Congress veteran Jaipal Reddy - An articulate leader who never compromised on values

CPI General Secretary D Raja (Photo | EPS)

I always admired his expertise in the English language, and the way he used it. The joke was that each time Jaipal spoke, we would have to refer to the Oxford dictionary! Yet, he could deconstruct any complex issue into simple language, so that everyone could understand. It was a gift he had.

He was a scholarly politician, well-versed with the history and culture of this country. His inputs were always grounded in reality, well-articulated and reflected his commitment to the issues concerning the country and its people.

Nobody could challenge his brainpower in public or in Parliament. He was a true example of the term “differently-abled”, his restricted mobility never came in the way of his service to the people, or his intellect.

ALSO READ: A thinker with grit and wit

Jaipal contributed in a big way to both the United Front government in the nineties, and later, the formation of the United Progressive Alliance-1.

Many democratic, secular and progressive political parties had come together as the United Front and we were part of its steering committee.

The experience of forming the United Front and later, the United Front government, was an experiment which gave this country its first government with a truly federal character.

The United Front benefited immensely from the knowledge and commitment of Jaipal Reddy.

ALSO READ: Congress leaders condole Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy's demise

Later, he was instrumental in the formation of UPA-1 and again, we worked together on its formation and the drafting of the Common Minimum Programme.

He was Union Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh’s cabinet, from 2004-09, and his experience and wisdom is visible in his tenure.

In whatever capacity he worked, the welfare of the downtrodden, the values of socialism and democracy remained close to him. He always maintained cordial relations with the Left parties of India, particularly the CPI.

Jaipal Reddy started his political career as a vibrant student activist in Osmania University, Hyderabad. He was attracted towards socialist and democratic values and became associated with the Congress, but parted ways with it when Mrs Indira Gandhi proclaimed Emergency.

He continued his political activities with the Janata Party, and later with the Janata Dal. He rejoined the Indian National Congress when he felt that strengthening secular forces was the only alternative to defeat the communal BJP-RSS combine. He was elected MLA twice and MP four times.

The demise of Jaipal Reddy is an irreparable loss to the country and for people who believe in secularism and democracy.

He will be missed dearly in these times, when the socialist and democratic values he stood for all his life, are under threat.

A renewed resolve and commitment to strengthen socialism and democracy will be true homage to the memory of Jaipal Reddy. I will have to reconcile myself to the fact that he is no more.