The bright side of a democracy

In Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera Iolanthe (1882), one of the characters, Private Willis, thought: “When in that House MPs divide/ If they’ve a brain and cerebellum too/ They have to leave that brain outside/ And vote just as their leaders tell ‘em to.” Well, is that the general rule of democracy?

Let’s discuss the debate around the impeachment of US President Donald Trump. Impeaching a president is so rare in American history that it happened only twice before­—Andrew Johnson was impeached exactly one-and-a-half-century ago and Bill Clinton was impeached about two decades back. Of course, neither of them was removed from office.

To be impeached, a president must have committed one of the violations described by the US constitution as “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours”. However, the primary factor is certainly the political balance of the House and also the political will. After all, impeachment is just the first part of a two-pronged process to take a president out of office.

Ever since Trump was elected as the US President, a looming shadow of impeachment has persisted. In fact, as early as December 2016, four Democratic Senators introduced a bill that would require the president to divest any assets that could raise a conflict of interest, and failure to do so would constitute high crimes and misdemeanors ‘under the impeachment clause of the US Constitution’. Some preferred to see this as an effort to lay the groundwork for a future impeachment argument.

In his 2018 book Impeaching the President: Past, Present, and Future, US constitutional scholar Alan Hirsch postulated it was quite possible that Trump would be impeached. The book discussed the particular ways that Trump may be legally vulnerable, and the possibilities and limitations of presidential self-pardon.

Apparently, it seems that Trump was trying relentlessly to get impeached. His war cry of ‘America First’ has become so blatant that he tweeted suggesting that four congresswomen of colour—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib—should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.’’ Incidentally, these four congresswomen, jointly known as ‘Squad’, are the face of progressives in the US House of Representatives, and are up to expose the various injustices. What’s more, Ocasio-Cortez has propagated the ‘Green New Deal’. Nearly all the Democrat presidential aspirants have already endorsed the Deal. And Republicans also can’t ignore it as it has created a huge hype among Americans. So, certainly Trump is not in a comfortable mood with these four congresswomen of colour.

Representative Al Green of Texas forced a resolution onto the House floor despite the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not in favour of her party pushing towards an impeachment of Trump. On July 16, four Republicans voted to condemn Trump’s tweets as racist. On the next day, all Republicans opposed the impeachment of Trump. On the other hand, all the House Democrats cast Trump’s tweets as ‘racist’. However, on the next day, it was really a divided stance from the Democrats—95 (about 40%) of the 235 House Democrats favoured impeaching Trump, and 137 (about 60%) House Democrats were against the impeachment, although they believed that Trump used racist language, which is apparent from their votes in the previous day.

Here is a classic case where Democrats, despite voting to condemn Trump for his racist language, didn’t find enough reason to destabilise the government. There might be political reasons as well. For example, according to a Gallup poll in December 1998, American public disapproved the actions of the House to impeach Clinton, and he received a 73% job approval rating from the American public after his impeachment vote, the highest rating for his administration, and one of the higher job approval ratings given to any president since the mid-1960s. However, interestingly, there were no allegation of any money or any other illegal benefits behind such behaviour of the members of the House. Isn’t this a bright sign of democracy?

If we move to the UK, there is a clear system of issuing party whips. But, unlike India, the whips are not binding in the UK. About six months ago in January, Britain’s House of Commons orchestrated the largest defeat of a government motion in 100 years of British history when Theresa May’s Brexit deal could manage the support of only 196 Tory parliamentarians, while the other 118 Conservative MPs went against their PM. Conservatives MPs in the UK went against their own leader. And Democrats opposed the impeachment move against a president from the rival party. Of course, interestingly, in the UK, three of the opposition Labour MPs had voted for May’s proposed Brexit deal. Thus, in both sides of the Atlantic, legislators voted according to what they thought was best for the country in two important votes.

Such a bright sign of democracy is clearly different from the framework outlined by Gilbert and Sullivan in ‘Iolanthe’.

