Foods and fruits to fight cancer

Cancer is a group of diseases characterised by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. Of the many types of cancer, most kinds form tumours in a specific part of the body, mostly the skin, breast, lung, large intestine or prostate gland.

Who is at most risk of cancer?

The risk of developing any type of cancer generally increases with age. Older people are more likely to develop the disease, largely because their cells have had more time to accumulate genetic damage, but also because their immune system is not as efficient at finding and destroying abnormal cells. It takes a long while for some tumours to grow large enough to be diagnosed.

Nutritional concerns

Those suffering from cancer are likely to experience moments when they feel very weak, dip in energy levels, and they cannot eat. This may be due to the cancer or the treatment that they are receiving.

 Malabsorption: This happens if the body is unable to properly absorb nutrients in the normal way. Malabsorption can lead to weight loss because the body does not get the nutrients it requires.

 Feeling full: The feeling of being full after just a small amount of food is quite common. However, this will quickly lead to weight loss if they do not get enough calories to sustain themselves.

 Loss of appetite: This is a common side effect where patients may start to lose interest in food, or their appetite may decrease due to pain, nausea or vomiting. Even if they do not feel like eating, they can prepare something light with an appetising aroma to stimulate their appetite.

Cancer-fighting foods

No single food can protect you against the disease, but the right combination of foods can help boost your immune system in the fight against cancer.

 Cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and brussel sprouts contain substances that increase the antioxidant defences of cells to fight cancer, and switch on the enzymes that detoxify carcinogens.

 Orange vegetables and fruits: Carrots, pumpkins and mangoes contain antioxidants in the carotenoid family, including beta-carotene, which helps cells defend themselves against the changes that can lead to cancer.

 Tomatoes: These are rich in lycopene, a potent antioxidant that may protect against prostate cancer. Lycopene levels are higher in cooked tomatoes.

 Pulses: These contain substances called saponins, which are thought to prevent cancer cells from multiplying.

 Berries: Strawberries and raspberries contain ellagic acid, a type of phenolic acid that reduces the damage to cells caused by smoke and air pollution.

 Whole grains: Wheat, rice, oats, and barley are high in fibre and other nutrients and can reduce your risk of cancer.

 Nuts and seeds: These are rich in essential fatty acids and phenolic acids, which can help combat prostate cancer.

 Green and black tea: Both of these teas contain numerous active ingredients, including polyphenols, which may protect against stomach cancer, and flavonoids, which may protect against viral infections.

Snacks for cancer

If you are receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment, your energy levels may be low and foods may take on unpleasant tastes. For example, meats such as beef and pork may not appeal to you. Substituting them for chicken may be helpful as it has a milder flavour. The following high-protein, calorie-dense foods are good choices for meals or snacks to help you maintain your weight and keep your energy levels up.

 Cereal with fruit and whole milk

 Fruit yogurt

Instant porridge with raisins

 Soup with bread roll

 Mixed nuts and crackers

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic