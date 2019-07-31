Home Opinions

Hitting the halfway mark with chipped nails & unmet goals

Goddess knows I have enough of an arsenal to do new beauty look each day of the year.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 02:15 AM

Did anyone notice that it’s almost August? As we turn a leaf into the latter half of the year, I once again come to terms with the fact that life moves on the way it always has — hurried and unavoidable.

The canvas seemed so fresh and untainted when the year was new. Unburdened, and you’re almost blissfully oblivious of how time flies by. So you chart out new goals and intentions, only to promptly forget about all of them a few weeks after. “I got busy,” you justify. Yes well, half the year has passed, and time flies when you’re Netflix-binging all day and taking a disco nap after eating your weight in truffles.
My mid-year mantra to avoid an impending existential crisis is this: re-examine your goals to make sure your best intentions aren’t getting beset by daily life.

Here is my update on my beauty goals — and yikes, I still have a lot of work to do. I’ve finally been good about sunscreen and cleansing my face even when I’m exhausted (with an exception for one night this year, though I wrote about it here and did my penance). I also got better at doing my nails which means I don’t have an excuse for a chipped end, but I do have a lot of beauty resolutions. For starters, I needed to lock down on my skincare. I finally learned the lesson that serums and chemical exfoliants do my face good, but I needed to be more consistent about them. I also want to stop being lazy about my beauty look (always mascara and nude lip) and use my collection of eyeshadow palettes and other lipsticks more.

Goddess knows I have enough of an arsenal to do new beauty look each day of the year. I also need to ensure that I get enough sleep, get regular massages and work out. You see? This is turning into a laundry list. A few months in, and I must say that I have been religious with a total of only one of these: I managed to lock down a skincare regimen. My nails seemed like too much work so I live life with a clear coat on most days (so you can’t tell what’s chipped) and my go-to look is still heavy mascara and a nude lip. My personal goals were also similarly left halfway into them. I soon realised that I still work, have responsibilities, and baggage. Even my most low-key resolution — to write more letters, became exhausting; I don’t want to share my worries with friends who seem to have it together. I tell myself I don’t have time to write letters, I’m just too busy. I was sick of “trying.”

Reevaluating my goals lead me to the change I so desperately seek at the beginning of every year. The daily challenges are what make up a life that is consistently striving “for more.”

Take yourself back a few steps, re-set your intentions and breathe. Allow yourself time to change. You know what they say, self-love (though I’m not sure if my bank can afford me loving myself any more than I already do) and personal growth has no timeline, and most importantly: there is no deadline to meet!

Saumya R Chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas

