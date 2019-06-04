AFI’s decision to skip Asian Grand Prix in China baffling

Indraneel Das By

Love it or loathe it, athletes know they are bound to compete, in whatever form it may be. Surprising and unprecedented would be the words to describe Athletics Federation of India’s decision to not send athletes to the Asian Grand Prix to be held in China on June 4 and 7. No doubt AFI is one of the better-run national federations, but at times its decisions are baffling, if not outrageous.

For AFI, however, the circumstances were compelling enough to skip the two-leg Asian Grand Prix. This usually doesn’t happen in Indian athletics, more so as athletes tend to perform well at the Asian level. Athletics Federation officials were defending their decision in unison and with the same narrative.

The reason cited is that most of the elite athletes are training in Europe and the federation did not want to break their regimen. As one top official puts it, “they have to go to China and compete and then again go back for their training. This will break their planning.”

The AFI also believes that since the season has already begun in April with the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, competing in China in June will be futile. They also feel the athletes will be getting enough competitions in Europe itself. The focus of the athletes is the World Championships in September-October in Doha.

The explanation does sound plausible but not convincing. Over the years, athletes have been following this routine. And moreover, competing at Asian Grand Prix is usually on the schedule (those who are top performers are usually invited) for limited events. India has always been sending a contingent for the Asian Grand Prix with occasional pull-outs by elite athletes but there usually is a presence.

This forces me to delve a little deeper and poses a question. Is there no second string? Or maybe the AFI doesn’t want to expose them (their performances) right now. Going by recent performances and that in the Asian Games last year, some of the top athletes are performing below par, while a few are carrying injuries or recuperating. Maybe the federation does not want the athletes to put up poor performances and court needless controversy. The recent Gomathi Marimuthu episode also might have forced them to tread cautiously.

It’s quite a coincidence that the AFI has decided to postpone inter-state nationals from July to August. The reason for postponing is Kolkata refusing to host it and also because most of the national coaches have requested the federation to host it closer to the World Championships. This may be an afterthought. However, knowing AFI’s meticul­ous planning, both the dates (worlds and inter-state) must have been deliberated upon before finalising July 14-17 (as in AFI calendar).

Dope testing in state meets?

The AFI is mulling the introduction of dope testing in state meets, if a top official from AFI is to be believed.

“We will put this mechanism in place soon and also introduce it in state and the national-level school meets,” said an official.