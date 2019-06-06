Proper diet and lifestyle are keys to healthy ageing

Divya PurushoTham By

Staying healthy and feeling your best is important at any age and it isn’t any different just because we have a few grey hairs or wrinkles. As we grow older, we experience a number of changes in life like career transitions, your child leaving for home for studies, loss of loved ones, retirement and physical changes. So to tackle these challenges you have to stay healthy.

What are age spots?

There are substances such as free radicals — damaging chemicals in our body. If they build up, they can produce a substance known as lipofuscin. These substances are deposited in the skin in the form of brown spots or patches known as age spots. So, the number of age spots indicates the total amount of damage that your body has suffered from free radicals.

Which foods can fight ageing?

Foods that are rich in antioxidants can help delay the signs of aging in our bodies. These include vitamins A, C and E, minerals such as selenium and zinc, and phytochemicals like lycopene. Foods such as whole grains, broccoli, cauliflower, citrus fruits, dark green leafy vegetables, garlic, tea, herbs and spices, onions, tomatoes and soyabean are rich in phytochemicals.

Here are a few guidelines which can help keep you looking young and healthy.