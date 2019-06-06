This ride may lead to a change

Archanaa Seker By

The ‘two sides of the coin’ idiom may no longer be apt to use in a discussion. We now take into account the black, white and the large grey area, so even the many sides of a Rubik’s cube may not cut it; what we need is a new idiom that offers infinite sides to one question i.e ‘all opinions on the Internet’. The Delhi government’s announcement to make Metro and bus rides free for women is a case in point, as the Internet debates have taken a great number of turns and tangents.

What can free rides do for women? Directly it means more women can take public transport, thereby impacting the increase in the number of women on trains and buses, and resulting in overall safety for women in them (a great deal of sexual harassment occurs in public transport). Indirectly, it means women can now commute longer distances for work (especially in the informal sector), so economic opportunity and employment rates may be enhanced.

A larger spatial area now becomes accessible to those whose only option till this point may have been walking it or none at all, considering childcare and the time it takes to get to places on foot. This will also influence ‘last mile connectivity’ — the last/first leg of the journey to and from the station/stop (akin to the ‘small bus’ scheme). More women going to and leaving these places will put pressure on the authorities to improve lighting and infrastructure. Free commutes means self-employed women can also travel more distances to sell and set up shop — good infrastructure always makes for a good location (something that should be allowed even in all world class cities), and it puts another pair of eyes on the lookout. Yay also to the great many public toilets in the piping that are unlocked and usable.

Moving on to those who have gone into shock following the announcement, I must mention Twitter user Damsel in This Dress who put it succinctly, “The Venn diagram of people criticising Delhi Metro’s free travel for women and privileged people with access to safe transportation is a circle”. Is this an election gimmick? Maybe so but free rides is not bribe for a vote.

And overall ‘safety’ in public spaces as an end point of a chain of events triggered by offering free public transportation seems to hold more water than any recently announced development plan. Do all women need this subsidy? No. So those who can pay must do so without needing the push or rolling their eyes at ‘those who take freebies’, because not everyone is privileged, you see. What about men? Sure, there are men who need subsidy, but if we are talking safety (which we are), men can ride two wheelers and take shared rides considerably safer than women. Don’t students need to go free too? Yes, technically all but male students will because we are still talking safety here.

Well, that folks, is a bite-sized version of what the Internet has opined on this announcement. And yes, most of the above remains starkly white. The grey if you ask me is going to lie squarely on this plan’s implementation. They greyest thing I came across while people were taking a for or against stand on this issue was a woman whose defence of the announcement was based on her domestic help having to walk nearly six kilometres a day. I mean, what about hiking their salaries, helping them apply for a bus pass or paying for their commute? And the Internet black award goes to the ‘partly woke’ and ‘the magicians of what-about-ery’, obviously.