To clean or not to clean

Here is a sweet little update for my lovely readers about the things in my life I know for certain: the bees need our help, I own too many lipsticks (not my fault) and I hate cleaning my make-up brushes.

To be precise, I look forward to the last activity with the same enthusiasm I might if I were going to an electronic music festival (not at all). In case you didn’t already get the memo: these babies get really dirty really quick. Especially is you have an unhealthy habit of sharing these tools. You should ideally be getting them to the sink once a week, but really, I understand that nobody the time for that. To make it easier on everyone — excluding the bacteria living on my brush — I have developed an exact science that makes the process less cumbersome.

First up, if you do use tools to apply your make-up, invest in an instant brush cleaning balm which is so handy to use every day. Deep cleansing is still necessary though; your brush could be the reason of your sudden breakouts. I have said it before and I will say it again: the tools are as important as the products. I’m sure there is crucial life lesson hidden in the previous statement but I’m too indolent to look for it right now.

Anyway, all you need is some fairy magic, which comes with the realisation that fairies may not actually be involved in the process, though we are quite close. Find some baby shampoo and mix it with olive oil, which really is the most wonderful conditioner for the bristles. It makes all the difference.

Dip your brush into this magical concoction head first, and swirl it around to create some fiction. Brush cleaning mats work best, but you could always use any coarse textured item you find around the house — sandpaper or your boyfriends’ beard. Once your brushes are soaking wet, rinse with warm water and pick a flat surface with an edge — preferably one which your cat won’t knock over. Lay them flat on a clean towel in a way that the bristles are hanging over the edge, so that the air dries it out evenly.

It’s best if you leave them be overnight. Drying them out in a pencil holder or a cup may seem easy, but avoid the temptation. The water runs down to the ring of the brush, which has the glue to hold the handle with the bristles together. The water only loosens it up, ruins the glue and leaves you with a broken brush, sigh.

You could also always invest in some rubbing alcohol; which is great to sanitise, most of your beauty products. Dunk it in and swipe over on paper towels. While this will really help lessen the grossness between deep cleans, try not being too lazy about it. Or at least promise.

saumya R chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas