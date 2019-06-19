Make mismatched make-up shine

Saumya R Chawla By

Here is what I fail to comprehend: why do beauty assistants always enjoy matching me with a foundation a few shades too light for my skin? Maybe, it even looks like a decent match in the store lighting (or it could be the hallucinogens they have pumping through the air conditioning and vents) but then you bring it home to find a ghost-white cast on your cheek. Maybe, you bought the foundation online and weren’t subjected to the inherent patriarchal tendencies of our country to make-all-women-fair. Your face definitely will not match your neck.

Before you dump it in the trash or pass it on, there are a few things you can do to try and salvage the bottle. If you’re feeling artistic, be my guest and mix in a darker shade of foundation with the light one on the back of your hand and blend it in. If you are adding things to your foundation, never ever add it directly into the bottle. Always on the side, back of your hand. Also, ensure that the two foundations are crafted from the same base or else, they may start to separate on your face after a few hours of application. You could also try adding some liquid concealer or tinted moisturiser to the mix, but I’ve found that the texture of foundation works best.

If this doesn’t quite work out as expected, you could come to terms with the fact that maybe you shouldn’t be using this as an all-over foundation and use it as a highlighter instead. In this weeks’ edition of Put-Things-Where-They-Don’t-Belong, create your own non-shimmery take on the product by applying it on the bridge of your nose, cupids bow, and under your eyes for an instant lift.

Also, the key is to recognise the power of a good bronzer. Adding a liquid bronzer to the foundation works great but you could even powder it out if in a cinch. This works best if you have yellow undertones. You could also just try using it around the lower points of your face to even it out. Layer a darker powder, go over with your bronzer, and hope for the best. If this fails too, maybe it’s time to allow the bottle to retire for when you’re less tanned or pass it on to a friend who fits it better. If you do, however, insist on still using it — please blend it out below your jawline down to your neck. You don’t want to be turning heads for the wrong reasons.

