Positive dope tests of youth at Khelo India disturbing

Indraneel Das By

The Khelo India Youth Games have suddenly turned into a proverbial El Dorado for young sportspersons seeking to gain admissions in colleges, make some quick money and, if everything turns out right, even represent the country. The last one is perhaps not even on top of the list. Despite the sports ministry’s immense thrust, Khelo India, while a massive grassroots programme, somehow lacks strict monitoring, perhaps because of the sheer number of participants. All it needs is some close coordination among the stakeholders – centre, state and the various national sports federations. Because the numbers are huge, the challenges are amplified too. That is part of another story.

What has been the most disturbing trend is that of late, these young athletes have returned positive dope tests. The National Anti-Doping Agency has released three more names of athletes who tested positive during Khelo India this year on Monday, taking the tally of positive tests to at least nine athletes.

In this list, there is a Greco-Roman wrestler Rohit Ahire and Satyam Choudhury a shot putter. Swimming makes its entry with 50m freestyle swimmer Sahil Pawar testing positive.

Most shocking and seemingly so because these are teenagers who wouldn’t know much about doping. Until and unless persuaded by parents and coaches, these teenagers wouldn’t have indulged in this. Khelo India games are a double-edged sword. Because of the sheer number of participants, monitoring needs to be more stringent and meticulous.

Thousands participate for a certificate that would guarantee them a place in a college of their choice and scholarships. Since it’s a sports ministry event, there is no one else to blame. Federations are responsible for technical conduct only. But in the case of Khelo India, it’s their event. More positive cases will be an embarrassment for the ministry and for sports as an institution in general. Under the circumstances, it is only logical that all stakeholders discuss this issue and come out with positive solutions. It has to be nipped in the bud.

Also irking me are the substances that have been found in the samples. One of the athletes reportedly tested positive for a concoction of various substances — a steroid to boost muscle-building and power, a masking agent diuretic and a stimulant to increase alertness. This is simply horrendous.

Others tested positive for an archaic steroid not used anymore, peptide hormones and muscle relaxants (judoka). This highlights the ignorance not of the athlete but of guardians and coaches. Such is the pressure on the wards to perform, that the coaches and parents/guardians go to such extent as to endanger the lives of athletes.

Doping at an early age has serious consequences. It will harm you physically and psychologically for short-term gain. Perhaps the ministry’s efforts should be to educate not just athletes but also coaches and parents. The sanctions too should not be limited to the athlete, it should even penalise the parents and coaches. The ministry has increased the number of samples collected this year to 470 odd from 377 last year.

The new minister has addressed the visa issue, as advocated by this newspaper. Now tackling the doping menace among young athletes to host a clean Khelo India will be another big challenge.