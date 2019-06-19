The power of red

Divya Purushotham By

Lycopene has been the subject of great interest lately as more and more researchers have focused on the power of this nutrient. It is a member of the carotenoid family and a pigment that contributes the red colour in tomatoes. It is a major contributor to their health-promoting power. Some researchers believe that lycopene could be as powerful an antioxidant as beta- carotene.

People who ate large amounts of tomatoes were less likely to die from all forms of cancer compared to those who ate little or no tomatoes. It’s not only cancer that lycopene in tomatoes helps diminish. It is an important part of antioxidant defence network in the skin, and dietary lycopene by itself or in combination with other nutrients can raise the sun protection factor (SPF) of the skin. In other words, by eating tomatoes — in this case, cooked or processed tomatoes — you are enhancing your skin’s ability to withstand the assault from the damaging rays of the sun. It acts like an internal sunblock.

Lycopene is rare in foods, and tomatoes are one of only a few that are rich in this powerful antioxidant. Red watermelon is another excellent source of lycopene. A very concentrated source of the nutrient, some food sources say that, watermelon is even richer in lycopene than tomatoes.

Tomatoes and cancer

Some of the most exciting studies on tomatoes have focused on their ability to protect against cancer, especially prostate cancer. Processed tomatoes — sauce and paste — are more effective than raw tomatoes in reducing cancer risk. In raw tomato, lycopene is bound into the cell walls and fibre. Processing breaks these cell walls and frees the lycopene to be absorbed by the body. Processed tomato products and cooked tomatoes contain two to eight times the available lycopene of raw tomatoes. Lycopene seems to interfere with the growth factors that stimulate cancer cells to grow and proliferate.

Tomatoes and heart

In addition to being cancer-protective, there’s ample evidence that tomatoes also play a role in reducing your risk for cardiovascular disease. The antioxidant function of lycopene, combined with the other powerful antioxidants in tomatoes such as vitamin C and beta carotene, work in the body to neutralise free radicals that could otherwise damage cells and cell membranes.In a large European study, which compared carotenoid levels among patients from ten different countries, lycopene was found to be the most protective nutrient against heart attack. Tomatoes are also a good source of potassium, niacin, vitamin B6, and folate — a great heart-healthy combination.

Tomatoes in the kitchen

Shopping for tomatoes is easy. Most of the tomato preparations can help you boost your intake of this powerful food. Now you simply have to remember to use them regularly.

