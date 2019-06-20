Home Opinions

Here’s How you can restart your business in full swing

Published: 20th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:17 PM

BENGALURU : Let’s face it. Businesses often hit roadblocks, sometimes hard enough to cause detrimental damage. How then should one cope up and restart the business with full swing?

They say  charity begins at home. If you have to cause any change, it must start from within yourself first. Before the employees, the shareholders, the investors, the partners or any of that – it is you who must first accept that you want to kickstart once again and start peddling the boat.

Getting the right talent is the next step. More often than not, startups hit plateau because of limited capabilities of the team. In such a scenario, you need to analyse what it is that needs to be changed in order to steer the vehicle again. Do you need to hire a particular domain expert? Or do you need to add some more folks who are good at execution? Or do you need a think-tank to brainstorm on plans and ideas? There isn’t ‘one-size fits all’ solution here and you need to come up with what works best for you.

Make changes in policy as required. Sometimes startups hit roadblocks when team or founders lose their enthusiasm and are out of hope. If that’s the case with you, buckle up, make the policy changes that are favourable for your team and start steering once again.

Social media will be your motivator. Often when we crash, our reputation goes for a toss. And building that reputation from ground up can be challenging. But here is where social media comes to rescue. Remember how Internet Explorer during revamp made a nice video for 90s kids trying to spark nostalgia? You may or may not have used IE after that, but a warm connection with your fanbase is certainly what your startup needs. And social media can help you get that. Some initial press releases about upcoming launches, blog mentions, pictures of team gearing back or a nice heartwarming video – whatever suits you.

Win back your old customers. As they say: A happy customer is a walking advertisement. If you have had a crash, you possibly made some customers upset. If that is so, you need to figure a way of winning them back. Let them know they can trust you. Send an email, call them. If they are facing any difficulty with any of your features, help them resolve it.

Find the right path and revamp your business plan. One thing that failure teaches you the most is what to do next to choose the path to success. If that is so with you too, buckle up, visit that whiteboard and make changes to redraw your business plan!

For any queries, write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.comRajeev Tamhankar is the founder, TBS Planet Comics

