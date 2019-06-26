Home Opinions

Stop and spend time with your kids

I was 15 years old when the first Toy Story movie came out. I think I watched it on a VHS from Tic Tac, which is where we got our weekly fix of movies.

Published: 26th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

I was 15 years old when the first Toy Story movie came out. I think I watched it on a VHS from Tic Tac, which is where we got our weekly fix of movies. Or were VCDs and DVDs a thing by then? I can’t remember. I also can’t remember what I thought of the movie. I’m going to say that I thought it was funny and cute. I’m pretty sure I didn’t watch the second movie the year it came out. I was 19 by then, and reading Lord of the Rings. I was a cool person yo. No? 

But, by the time the third installment in the franchise came out I was the mother of one with another on the way. I do remember this: the excitement of sharing the movie with our toddler. A movie that was not Thomas the Tank Engine or Peppa Pig or In the Night Garden. God, anything by Iggle Piggle. As we watched the movie with our son, and the end credits rolled up, I remember crying copious tears. Andy had grown up. 

He had given his toys away to a child who would play with them. All I could think of was the day my two-year-old would grow up and leave for college. It seemed imminent. I remember promising myself that I would  savour every moment of every day I had with him. No more screaming. No more meltdowns. Nice, loving Mommy. Yeah. That lasted till the next morning. 

Over the years, we have watched the Toy Story movies over and over and over again with our kids. Such is our family’s love for them, that even our dog has been named Woody after the character voiced by Tom Hanks. Petitions have been filed to bring home a Buzz to keep him company, but I know better now than to say yes to that. 

Last weekend, as I watched Toy Story 4 with my boys, I once again found myself a blubbering mass of tears at the end. It was another bittersweet ending, yes, but it once again drove home the point that time was fleeting. Nine years had passed since we first watched Buzz and Woody on a screen together. Our toddler and ‘one on the way’ were now two big boys. And with every day that passed we were one step closer to them moving on with their lives.

There are some books and movies that remind me to at least pause for a moment and really see my children. Not their grades, their tantrums, their incessant demands or their sheer infuriating-ness. But just see them as children. One day we will be carting a box of their toys and board games and books out of the house too. 

The Toy Story movies have many wonderful lessons embedded in them for kids: friendship, loyalty, courage. But for me as a parent, the lesson has also been to stop a moment and just be with my kids. This time I lasted all the way till the car park. What can I say, a decade of motherhood makes you like that. Let’s hope Toy Story 5 comes out quickly. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp