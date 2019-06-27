Home Opinions

Fighting stress for start-up founders

Minimal conversations take place about the stress that start-up founders go through.

Published: 27th June 2019 04:00 AM

Minimal conversations take place about the stress that start-up founders go through. They have to work at untimely hours, sometimes even round the clock to get a product version out. They have to travel frequently from one city to another and sometimes they have to live out of buses, trains and seats of budget airlines. Top this with societal, parental and spousal expectations, and you get a depressed and lost start-up founder.

I myself had been through a rough patch in life when our fundraising just got cancelled, and the entire personal and professional life that I had planned seemed to come crumbling down like a pack of cards. We, entrepreneurs, often keep such incidents to ourselves and refuse to speak up. Business issues are mostly kept away from family and family issues anyway become burdening to discuss. 
How can one cope with the growing stress in the start-up world? What can founders do right now to move towards a better wholesome life? Here are a few things that have worked for me:
Speak up. Talk to your close folks outside family and start-up circle. We all have folks that we can reach out to at any time. Such folks with whom you can chat up about things, trust that they will neither judge you nor give you random advice. Go and talk to them.

Me-time is another important part. I think most start-up founders need a short break for themselves every six months (if possible try per quarter, but at least take it once per six months). It could be just a three to four days of vacation as well. Make sure that you do not end up becoming Hrithik Roshan from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on such vacations, and stay away from office work for that time.

Your partner and family are the ones that you will need to be close to. Because when you are with them, you don’t stress about work. Make sure you make time for them and meet them as often as possible. Under any circumstances, do not cut out on your personal life. 

You also need a personal fitness routine. Warming up daily morning can help you take a break from mental fatigue and get you to start your day all pumped up with energy. Hope today’s article will help you fight stress in your start-up life. For any queries, write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com
 

