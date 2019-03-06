Rolling crystals on my skin  

saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : Here we are again, mere days before a cosmic turnover. The month of Pisces has started and Jupiter goes into retrograde in a couple of days. I wish I could promise that I am fully prepped for this change, living life boldly, and taking no prisoners; but this is not really the case. Much to my fathers’ dismay; I love napping, playing with crystals, and decorating my nest too much. My other coping mechanism includes buying new bags, but more on that later.

I was quite sceptical when crystal rollers became the rage on Instagram a few years back, but I’m happy to let you know that I finally caved in. The jade roller in my freezer has been greeted by a fair share of bewilderment from my roommate, who asked me why there was a green pizza cutter next to our frozen vegetables. Oh little grasshopper, let me teach you the ways of the world.

For those of you who may not be aware, a jade roller is exactly what it sounds like: a roller ball-like paint apparatus with a jade crystal at one end. It has been used widely by the ancient Chinese royalty (you know that I’ll try any royal practice at least once) and is supposed to help with fluid retention, puffiness and redness. Jade has mysterious mystical properties, too in the realm of crystal healing. It is associated with protection against negative energies and balancing your life energy.

If you’re not in the market for this kind of spirituality, the jade roller has great skincare benefits. I like using mine in the morning with vitamin C serum, working from neck to forehead in upward motion. I haven’t been able to discern if the roller helps with puffiness, but it’s great for instant brightening. I also love how soothing and luxurious the process feels as soon as I wake up.

At its core, the massaging helps increase blood circulation to your face, which increases the oxygen and nutrients being delivered to your skin. If you really just want a glow, hang your head upside down for three minutes a day. Do a handstand, the downward dog asana, or just hang your head on the side of your bed. This is great for that lit-from-within glow in the long run. Get a roller in the mix and trust me when I tell you that we can see you glowing from a few countries away. More next week.