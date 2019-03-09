Pump up your body with these metabolic boosters

Home Opinions

Metabolism is the sum total of all the chemical processes that take place in the body to perform all of its functions. It is made up of both anabolic and catabolic processes.

CHENNAI : Metabolism is the sum total of all the chemical processes that take place in the body to perform all of its functions. It is made up of both anabolic and catabolic processes. The body’s metabolic rate is governed by three components — the Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), energy used during physical activity, and the thermic effect of food. There are certain foods that will help boost your metabolism and improve your health. These foods give you the added benefit of increasing your metabolism with a host of other nutritional properties, thereby keeping your weight in check and helping you to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Green tea
It contains special chemicals called polyphenols which have exceptional antioxidant activity. They help promote overall good health and well being. Research shows that green tea is effective in helping  in burning calories. Polyphenols in green tea block the enzyme responsible for the breakdown of norepinephrine which is a brain chemical related to metabolism. A higher level of norepinephrine leads to greater metabolism and a quicker calorie burn.

Almonds
The oil in almond contains phenylethylamine which is a natural feel-good brain chemical and a natural metabolism booster. Phenylethylamine has a similar effect of amphetamines which helps to rev up your metabolism without any anxiety, shakiness and other negative side effects. Phenylethylamine helps to improve mood and energy.

Chickpeas
L-phenylalanine is an essential amino acid, a natural anti-depressant which improves memory, mood and libido, thereby boosting metabolism. L-phenylalanine helps to get you moving in the morning by clearing your mind and improving mental clarity. It provides a feeling of fullness to enable to eat less and feel satisfied.

Tofu Increased tofu consumption increases the levels of L-tyrosine. 
Soy is extremely high in amino acid. In addition to boosting physical stamina, mental energy and sharpness, the tyrosine makes the body produce more thyroid hormones which drives the metabolism. This helps to burn calories and regulate weight efficiently. By helping to maintain healthy thyroid function, the tyrosine keeps weight and hunger under control and helps promote overall sense of well-being. Other foods that contain L-tyrosine are fish and poultry. 

