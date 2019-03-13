Home Opinions

Oh, why won’t you reapply?

Are you aware that it is wedding season? Are you aware that it is also engagement season? It is a real thing; albeit a gross and weird thing.

Are you aware that it is wedding season? Are you aware that it is also engagement season? It is a real thing; albeit a gross and weird thing. While some of you reading this would now have some sort of engagement ring to flaunt around at the office and post photos everywhere — trust that I will be waiting for spring, obsessively reapplying sunscreen like a baby seal, and eating my weight in truffles.

Oh, sunscreen! Thou art more fun and much more fragrance-free than any other product. You are the wind beneath my wings. (Also I hope you guys know all about my Bette Midler obsession by now.) It’s so wonderful, and I’m so proud of all my friends who have slowly turned to the great habit of topping off their skincare routine by using SPF before applying their foundation. While applying the first layer of sunscreen (and not getting engaged) has become a part of our everyday routines, the reapplication is sinfully uncommon. It should, ideally, by reapplied every two hours.

If you’re anything like me, your excuse is that you don’t quite know how to reapply without messing up the make-up you already have on. I used to think that this is beyond the understanding of science. That life would always be this hard, and the struggle so real. Needless to say, my life changed entirely when I came across a hack on the internet.com which I can’t wait to share with you. 

Use a microfibre dry sponge, apply sunscreen directly on the flat portion and dot it gently on your face and neck. Avoid a dragging motion, dab it in so you don’t disturb your foundation. You could use a beauty blender, but I find that it absorbs too much product sometimes and it’s just a waste. You’ll find that your foundation and concealer is going to be intact, but I do lose my blush and bronzer though. You can easily reapply the two, but I usually don’t bother with this.

The result is a super dewy and highlighted lit-from-within glow. I’ve also found that the most effective and easy way to reapply sunscreen over a full face of makeup is by using a powder or a water-based formula, it’s great for when you’re going outside midday or sitting by a window when the UV index is too high. More next week!

