Drink more water, lead a healthy life

Keeping yourselves hydrated is important for your overall health and well-being, but many do not consume enough fluids.

CHENNAI :Keeping yourselves hydrated is important for your overall health and well-being, but many do not consume enough fluids. This is because many don’t know the benefits and functions of water which includes maintaining the balance of body fluids. The functions of these bodily fluids include digestion, absorption, circulation, creation of saliva, transportation of nutrients, and maintenance of body temperature. Here are a few benefits of water: 

Improves physical performance
During physical activity, our body uses up a lot of water. Proper hydration reduces fatigue, improves endurance, and lowers the maximum heart rate. It can also help reduce soreness after exercise.

Prevents headaches
Water deprivation is a very common cause of headache, which can lead to migraine. In most cases, rehydration provides relief from a headache.

Water keeps your kidneys healthy
Body fluids transport waste products in and out of cells. The main toxin in the body is blood urea nitrogen, a water-soluble waste that is able to pass through the kidneys to be excreted in the urine. When you consume enough fluids, urine flows freely and it is light in colour and free of odour. When our body is not getting enough fluids, the urine’s concentration, colour, and odour increases because the waste is not removed properly. If you chronically drink too little, you may be at higher risk for kidney diseases.

Helps in digestion
Bowel movements need water to work properly. Dehydration can lead to digestive problems, constipation, and an overly acidic stomach. This increases the risk of heartburn and stomach ulcers which can also be the cause of other problems.

Forms saliva
Saliva helps us digest our food and keeps the mouth, nose, and eyes moist. It maintains moisture and prevents friction and damage. Drinking water also keeps the mouth clean.

