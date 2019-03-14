Keep moving to stay fit

Home Opinions

In modern times, life can get very tough and competitive. You have to work hard, in order to stay in this society and to maintain the hectic work routine, you often forget to take care of yourself.

I have seen people who work for more than 12-15 hours a day and still feel unsatisfied with their work. With this kind of lifestyle, there are so many glitches which you can fix to optimize your routine.

These glitches are not very hard to find and with just a little attention, you can get them and repair them easily. You must have heard this too often that you should live a healthy lifestyle but have you ever thought what a healthy life style actually is? Is it just about not smoking, doing exercise and keeping your diet under control? This formula might sound simple but believe it or not, it does take some time and hard work, to implement it in real life.

If you do not exercise, and your eating habits are also unstable then, it will take very small steps to bring you on track. You will need to make few very slight adjustments in your daily lifestyle and these adjustments will make your life healthier and fit!

There are some very simple and basic things that you can do to make your life more active and to increase your physical activities. You do not necessarily have to pay heavy gym fees to exercise. If your weight is not alarmingly high and you just want to control it then, you can do it by adding some simple thing like you can go out for a walk daily instead of just sitting on the couch and watching TV. Infact, it could just be a walk to your local grocery store. 

Walking can help you to reduce and control your weight. There are so many ways to include walking in your daily routine. For example, park your car a mile away in the mall, walk in the nearest park, take your dog out, answer your door bell every time it rings, and similar other things can be very healthy for you.Some people, especially men, have a habit of not doing any household chores. This is also part of an unhealthy lifestyle because household chores like gardening, some light cooking and other similar things which you do in your weekends can be very healthy. 

These chores will also give the men a chance to help their wives and make them happy.  The best way to add physical activities to your daily routine is to make a list of everything which you do in one day and analyse that list. If you find yourself sitting around too much, try and find some alternative time where you can add some physical activity to your routine. It’s not what you do in the gym that counts: what you do for the rest of the day is more important.

