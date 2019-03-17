Insider-out

Santwana Bhattacharya By

Amit Shah from Gandhinagar?

Even as the Congress Working Committee met, the big buzz around Ahmedabad was that Amit Shah may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Gandhinagar. Whether it was a demand from the local Gujarat unit, which had earlier pitched for Narendra Modi to contest from either Vadodara, Rajkot or Ahmedabad East, or decks were being cleared for ‘Amitbhai’ from Delhi, was unclear. The tattlers seemed to have already concluded that BJP veteran LK Advani, give his age and health, will not contest.

Therefore, whoever succeeds him has to have a profile high enough to replace him as ‘the Gandhinagar BJP candidate’. The possibility of the veteran’s daughter Pratibha Advani or Anandiben’s daughter Anar Patel contesting, thus, is ruled out. The Sangh, however, seems to be of the view that Advani should be allowed to decide if he wants to call it quits or have one last fling. Will Shah, now a Rajya Sabha member, switch houses with the veteran? Watch this space!

Camp switchers

In this election season, it’s really becoming difficult to keep track of who’s joining which party. The news channel chat rooms are the worst hit! Those who had lined up Tom Vadakkan to provide the Congress line on their poll analysis panels, or otherwise, are desperately looking for a replacement. The same with the rather articulate Danish Ali, who’s switched from JD(S) to BSP. Son of the famous Father Vadakkan of Thrissur, a firebrand trade unionist of yesteryears, Tom had waited long for a proper rehabilitation, after losing his office in the AICC media department.

His benefactor AK Antony was ‘too discreet to interfere’ on his behalf. Now in the BJP, he may even realise his desire of contesting for the Lok Sabha from his home town, or from Idukki. Ali, meanwhile, is also busy picking a constituency to contest.

Gujarat Congress blues

Disbelief is still writ large over Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan—the Gujarat Congress headquarters — over the party’s recent MLA attrition, particularly Jawahar Chavda’s decision to join the BJP ahead of the CWC meeting in Ahmedabad. Chavda comes from an old Congress family; his father Pethalji Chavda was a well-known leader of the Ahir community in Gujarat. It seems the possibility of five Congress MLAs switching camp to BJP was in the works for the last six months. When a local Congress leader with access to Delhi was tipped off about this, he refused to give credence to the rumour because Chavda’s name was on the list.

Though instead of five, finally only three MLAs jumped ship, and the Congress insists the ‘people will teach them a lesson’, the ground reality is a bit different. Chavda’s exit from the Congress, following senior Koli leader Kunwarji Bavaliya’s in 2018, could mean loss of traction in as many as four Lok Sabha seats in the Saurashtra region, Junagadh, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Surendranagar. Incidentally, Hardik Patel, who recently joined the Congress, is expected to contest from Jamnagar. Apparently, the BJP design is to make it as difficult for the Patidar leader as possible. Also, to counter the tangible anti-BJP mood in Saurashtra, witnessed in the assembly polls.

A Dig from Milord

First, it was former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh who asked for police protection against the ruling TMC. Ghosh, who earned some fame in Lalgarh and has recently joined the BJP in West Bengal, may well soon be in the electoral fray. Now, from another part of the state, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Roshan Giri too has moved the Supreme Court seeking police protection so as to be able to contest the elections. The Mamata Banerjee dispensation has filed serious cases of extortion, murder and such like against both, in unrelated cases. more respectively.

Arguing against Giri’s plea for protection, the state counsel cited phone-taps which revealed that he was engaged in heinous activists. The same argument had earlier been forwarded against Ghosh. So, this time Justice Arun Mishra was moved to quip, “How come you have so many tapped records? Are you tapping everyone’s phone in the state?!”

